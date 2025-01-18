‘The second hand embarrassment is just too much’: Blake Lively becomes subject of internet-wide cringe as Justin Baldoni exposes her alleged message

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal saga is heating up as new claims surface about the behind-the-scenes chaos of It Ends With Us.

On Jan. 16, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and Vision PR, Inc. Baldoni and his legal team appear determined to share more “receipts,” making sure the public hears his side of the story. In the 179-page filing, Baldoni alleges that the Hollywood power couple wanted to “destroy” him and take over the movie.

One point in the lawsuit highlights how Lively expressed her desire to rewrite the rooftop scene. Baldoni agreed to review her version and later met with her at her home where Reynolds and a “megacelebrity friend” were also present and highly-praised Lively’s rewrite. However, Baldoni found her version too different from the original. To strike a balance, he told Lively he would likely combine elements from both versions rather than choosing one outright.

Later, Baldoni sent a message to Lively telling her that he liked what she did for the rooftop scene but also added that he “would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” which hinted that the “megacelebrity friend” was most likely Taylor Swift. The lawsuit contained a text thread between the two, where Lively replied in a lengthy message, encouraging Baldoni and saying they were “in this together.”

She then told him that she “didn’t feel great” about her rewrite not being used in its entirety and told him about how her work was often “overlooked.” Lively also opened up about her relationship with Reynolds and the friend, saying that they were her “creative barometers” and that “everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm.” Then came the Game of Thrones reference.

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Some of those who have read the lawsuit found Lively’s alleged text cringey, with one writing, “I’M DYING!! THE CRINGE!! The second hand embarrassment is just too much.” Another wrote, “Blake Lively said she’s Khaleesi and has her own dragons aka Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds. So cringe.” Yet another shared the same sentiment, posting, “It made me want to retract into myself like a tortoise. The cringe made me feel itchy.” Even political commentator Candace Owens couldn’t help but react, saying the alleged text made her feel nauseated.

Others pointed out that it’s interesting how Lively allegedly sees herself as Khaleesi when the character became a villain at the end of the series.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said his client’s lawsuit is “based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence” against the defendants, adding, “Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie.” Lively’s lawyers have responded to Baldoni’s lawsuit, calling it “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” Amid the allegations, the public’s curiosity intensifies as they are left to piece together the conflicting accounts of what really happened.

