Blake Lively channels Dorothy at special ‘Wicked’ screening, but there’s one detail completely spoiling her tribute

Blake Lively knows how to put on a magical outfit. A few weeks after Wicked‘s premiere, she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, got some time off to attend the screening, and she not-so-subtly paid tribute to Dorothy with her look.

Lively and Reynolds are the parents of four young children, so they had to wait before they had time for a date night. Since they are celebrities, they didn’t simply attend a regular screening of Wicked like us mortals. Instead, they attended a special screening on Dec. 3 at Metrograph in NYC alongside stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The two posed with the lead actresses and Lively even went one step further and dressed with a tribute to The Wizard of Oz that wasn’t either pink or green, but ruby.

Blake Lively finally got a chance to do method dressing with a tribute to Dorothy

Blake Lively has always taken pride in her styling, and she often hits the mark with all her red carpet-outfits. She was the official Met Gala queen, as she understood the theme perfectly and turned heads with her looks. However, it all came crashing down this year, when she attempted to do method dressing for her It Ends With Us character, Lily Bloom.

The controversy surrounding the drama film goes further than her outfits, although Lively did her best to “wear her florals” throughout the entire press tour.

She has since moved on from the film and stopped acknowledging it altogether, and now got a chance to put her skills to work for the night out with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl star understood the assignment as she donned a pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki platform Many Jane heels covered in ruby crystals, paired with blue socks. The references didn’t end there, because, although Lively’s outfit was very casual, with a white blouse, matching jacket, and a pair of jeans, her shirt had floral motifs, and her Chanel bag had poppies prints.

Unfortunately, her entire look was spoiled by a tiny detail that makes sense with the references but not the look: the socks. Lively’s casual outfit doesn’t go well with the socks she chose as a tribute and ended up clashing.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor didn’t do anything Wicked-related and opted for a monochromatic look with a beige jacket, matching pants, and brown suede boots.

Dorothy’s ruby slippers are iconic to The Wizard of Oz franchise but Jon M. Chu’s adaptation will not keep them in the way everyone expects. Wicked‘s first look referenced the slippers but they weren’t ruby but silver.

This is a homage to L. Frank Baum’s novel The Wizard of Oz, as well as the source material, Gregory Maguire’s Wicked novels. There, the shoes are silver, but they were adapted to ruby on the screen to take advantage of Technicolor’s three-strip film with a more vibrant color. Costume designer Paul Tazewell also addressed the change in footwear in an interview with WWD.

“They needed to resonate in an iconic way, like the ruby slipper. I wanted for it to not just be another ruby slipper, but to be specific to the world we were creating.”

Lively has time and time again displayed her love for method dressing, and while that was a sore subject for her It Ends With Us promo, she is not letting that spoil her fun and went back at it on this occasion, and it was a modest win.

