‘BLAKE’S FACE’: Blake Lively left stunned after Ryan Reynolds cracks joke about Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have always been known for their playful banter, but things got a little too real during their latest public appearance. The Hollywood power couple made their first joint outing amid the ongoing It Ends With Us lawsuit drama at SNL‘s 50th-anniversary special, and let’s just say Blake’s reaction stole the show.

A glamorous appearance, with a side of drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet in style, looking every bit the A-list couple. Lively dazzled in a silver gown adorned with metallic floral details, while Reynolds kept it classic in a tuxedo. While fans were happy to see them together, their appearance came with a cloud of controversy, because let’s not forget, there’s a massive lawsuit hanging over their heads.

For those out of the loop, this all started in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and causing her “severe emotional distress.” Baldoni, on the other hand, completely denied the allegations and hit back with a $400 million defamation lawsuit, claiming Lively and Reynolds were trying to destroy his career. So, with all that tension in the air, it’s safe to say people weren’t expecting Reynolds to make light of the situation on live television.

Reynolds’ joke catches everyone off guard

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler bringing attention to him at #SNL50 Anniversary special: “Great, why, what have you heard?” pic.twitter.com/WKYOCko4n6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025

During SNL’s 50th anniversary special, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a segment where they took questions from celebrities in the audience. Reynolds decided to participate, standing up to ask a question. Fey and Poehler excitedly responded, “Ryan! How’s it going?” And in true Ryan Reynolds fashion, he quipped back: “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

Cue the instant shock from the audience, as well as his wife. While Reynolds played it cool, Lively’s face spoke for itself. At first, she was all smiles, but quickly looked at her husband in stunned disbelief. The reaction didn’t go unnoticed, and social media has had a field day with it. Fans wasted no time breaking down the moment, with some calling out Lively’s stunned reaction, and others questioning whether the joke was appropriate at all. One fan noted: “Blake Lively looked really taken off guard lol.”

While some saw it as a classic Reynolds move, others weren’t as amused. The couple has reportedly taken aggressive legal action against Baldoni and his lawyer, including attempting to subpoena phone records from major carriers. So, for Reynolds to joke about it on SNL? It definitely rubbed some people the wrong way.

Or was this some planned damage control?

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, not everyone at SNL was thrilled about the joke. While Reynolds’ team allegedly worked with producers to craft the moment, some felt like the show was being used as “cheap damage control” for the couple.

Their team worked with SNL to create the joke, but the truth is, people there weren’t really feeling it. To many, it felt like a desperate attempt to prove they’re still in the Hollywood crowd.

Some critics even questioned why Reynolds would make a joke about such a serious situation at his wife’s expense. After all, while Reynolds might be laughing now, the lawsuit is still far from over. Baldoni’s defamation case is set to go to trial in March 2026, and until then, both sides are likely to keep making headlines.

