Justin Baldoni’s sister lauds his ‘dedication to truth’ while Ryan Reynolds admires Blake Lively’s baking in quest for the public’s affection

The movie may be called It Ends With Us, but when it comes to the drama between co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight with the two actors locked in a battle for the public’s affection.

Both sides are currently suing each other and neither of them seem poised to back down. But this isn’t just a legal battle, oh no. In an industry where image is everything, the two will have to win in the court of public opinion as well. Lively and Baldoni’s teams are well aware of this, as figures close to the stars, including Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin’s sister, Sara Baldoni, are trying to win some PR points, but they both have their own ways of going about it.

Sara Baldoni defends her big brother

In a post to Instagram celebrating her brother, who turned 41 on Friday, Sara wrote a heartfelt paragraph that alluded to his recent feud with Lively.

“I love you and I celebrate you – the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love – today and all days.”

The “dedication to truth” part certainly seems like a nod of support and Sara has previously been pretty vocal about her brother’s lawsuit. Speaking with Variety, Sara called Lively’s side of the story a “one-sided false narrative.” In the comments, fans of the actor expressed their support of Baldoni, with one individual writing, “He’s got an army of supporters.” Justin also received support from his mother on his birthday, who also wrote a message celebrating her son while throwing some subtle shade at Lively.

Ryan Reynolds took a different approach

Deadpool star and generally beloved Canadian (until recently at least) Ryan Reynolds has also been sucked into this whirlpool of controversy; however, he has not been as vocal on the matter, opting to share an Instagram story of his wife baking some adorable dog-themed cupcakes instead. Now a more cynical person might see this as a PR stunt to try and humanize Lively while continuing with a “business as usual” facade.

Is this actually what his post was aiming to achieve? Who’s to say? But it looks like Reynolds and Lively won’t be publicly addressing their ongoing fight with Baldoni, especially considering Lively’s team is attempting to have a gag order put upon Baldoni, who recently threatened to release more unedited footage and correspondence between the two that would supposedly disprove Lively’s claims.

While it’s too early to come top a conclusive opinion regarding Lively and Baldoni, it seems like the public is already choosing sides based on what they’ve been shown so far. The battle in the courts is a way off yet, but the battle for the hearts and minds of the people is already well underway.

