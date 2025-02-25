Reminder: Elon Musk has always been the king of cringe, and a wild Azalea Banks throwback proves it

Elon Musk has completely shattered most of the world’s perception of him over the last few weeks. The Tesla mogul has been in the public eye for decades now, transforming from an eccentric but beloved internet figure to the world’s most blasé Bond villain right before the our eyes.

Many have managed to live in absolute bliss, avoiding all the news of the self-proclaimed genius’s antics, but as he takes center stage in American politics, those ghosts of X.com-feuds past are slowly coming back to life. Rumor has it that Musk has always been an edgelord weirdo, and the falling-out between one of his baby-mamas and singer Azalea Banks is just a small taste of this billion dollar sh*t show.

We’ll be the first to admit that Banks is a very questionable narrator. She’s a notorious attention seeker, and has fabricated feuds with celebrities from Rihanna to Russell Crowe. It’s well known Banks loves a beef, but recent Musk news has encouraged fans to take another look at a 2018 spat between the rapper, Musk, and his then-girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes.

Calling the situation a “real life Get Out” in reference to Jordan Peele’s award-winning horror film about a Black man getting trapped by a white family, Banks blasted the couple. While her career might not be flourishing, she has some of the best burns in the business. The initial tweetstorm sees Banks call Grimes a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer p***y methhead-junkie” before upping the ante to label Musk a “beta male who took steroids and got hairplugs to convince himself he was alpha.”

In a relationship-defining event for Banks’ and Musk’s relationship, the singer says she went to his mansion to work on her second album with Grimes. When she arrived, she says Musk was strung out on acid and in full-blown panic mode after tweeting out that he planned to take his company, Tesla, public before securing the funding for such a big move. Grimes spent the days talking him through the drama while Banks wandered aimlessly around their home.

Banks claims that the duo forbade her from bringing along her boyfriend, leading her to believe the weekend was never about music but rather, “some weird threesome sex s*** to begin with.” She later shared screenshots of a conversation she alleges was with Grimes, where the pair talk about how Grimes introduced Musk to weed for the first time. Like any teenage boy, the dalliance with Mary-Jane encouraged him to sell stocks starting at $420 — a move that launched an investigation by the SEC.

The blowup caused Banks and Grimes to stop following each other, and Musk temporarily deleted his X account. It’s a wild story to be sure, and in keeping with Banks’ history of doing absolutely bananas things (she once live streamed herself digging up her dead cat for witchcraft), but fans point to a much more recent spat between Banks and Grimes as proof the rapper wasn’t exaggerating.

After the release of Wicked, fans circulated images of Banks and Grimes as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Using the opportunity to attack Grimes, Banks accused her of “PEAK white female delusion.” The rapper took wild shots at Grimes, claiming, “U got dumped, cheated on, ur kids kidnapped,” before saying that Musk had “harvested [Grimes’] eggs and took a picture of [her] c section.”

The Canadian singer recently went to X.com to plead with Musk to speak with her about the couple’s shared children.

Banks’ follow-up post was more bombastic. “Elon… dragged u in front of the whole world had you begging for your kids n s***…. then threw all his hoes in a compound together and took his little bag of k and went to Maralago… It’s giving crack daddy sis.”

“K” refers to Musk’s use of ketamine, which is used to treat depression. He’s spoken about his prescription, saying it’s “a small amount once every other week or something like that.”

Maybe this is why Musk’s early days in government have felt like a drug-fueled nightmare.

