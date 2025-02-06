Drama elemental Azealia Banks is currently demolishing J.K. Rowling and pulling no punches

By now, people should know better than to interact with Azealia Banks. The rapper and singer is a hurricane of unadulterated chaos, and nobody who gets drawn into the vortex emerges unscathed. Recall the bizarre story of when Grimes invited Banks to collaborate on an album while Elon Musk was around, an experience that devolved into Banks waiting around while “grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter on acid.”

All of which meant that J.K. Rowling choosing to follow Banks on X — apparently because she assumed the pair shared anti-trans views — was not a particularly smart move. Banks rapidly hit back:

All of the insane anti-trans paranoid people like @jk_rowling feel their femininity is threatened for whatever reason and try to mask that insecurity with “science” like anyone is stupid and doesn’t already know these things.”

In a lengthy follow-up post, she said: “Transwomen are not a threat to your femininity. You are really too rich and legendary to keep spewing the same stuff over and over and over,” before continuing:

My brother is trans, I have witnessed first hand the type of misery, pain, ostracism, suicide attempts, unnecessary and unwarranted abuse my mother doled out to my brother, the discomfort with his body – it’s not a mental illness it’s a spiritual thing. One would assume that you of all people who have written books about magic and esoteric things would be able to comprehend and understand how states of consciousness vary in a human being.”

At this point, we should note that Banks’ political views are… complex. She’s called for a trillion dollars to be paid to African Americans as reparations for slavery and endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 on the frankly solid logic that “I think Donald Trump is evil like America is evil.” In 2024 she attended a Trump rally, before saying she’d vote Harris as Elon Musk “belongs nowhere near American politics” and, on election day, finally claiming to have voted for Trump after all. Banks has also been a little back and forth even on trans issues:

Yes. a female and a woman are two different concepts and Munro bergdorf was getting on my fucking nerves trying to cancel females . The activist dolls were trying it at this time https://t.co/N0kDtOG9tt — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 6, 2025

So, perhaps it’s unsurprising that Rowling and her ilk would conclude they had an ally. But, apparently not:

I have a trans brother. It’s not for you to believe in or not believe in but it’s for you to respect. Because that’s what evolved human beings do- respect one another and not always point each other out when people just be Trying to get thru the damn day…… https://t.co/yEmnM7ZBG4 — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 6, 2025

For any other celebrity, this tit-for-tat would have ended there, but this is Azealia Banks we’re talking about. And so, right on schedule, she hammered the big red buttons and went nuclear on Rowling:

“A better question to ask your husband is if he is as into transwomen as you are because GURLLLLL. The way you talk about them 24/7 would ten thousand percent make your husband interested in seeing what all the fuss is about.”

Banks went on to say she’s “sure” Rowling’s husband is sleeping with trans women behind Rowling’s back, arguing “the dolls are stealthy honey,” “u better chill before some footage leaks online sis,” and advised she should sniff her husband’s breath when he kisses her, all things that back up her theory that “chances are the man you are dating or will date is attracted to transwomen.”

Let’s be clear on this, Banks absolutely isn’t some shining knight come to slay the great dragon of transphobia. But she is very entertaining on social media and, at the end of the day, isn’t that what really matters?

