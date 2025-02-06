Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
JK Rowling attends the World Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Od Dumbledore" at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) / Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Photos by Dave J Hogan & Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Music
News

Drama elemental Azealia Banks is currently demolishing J.K. Rowling and pulling no punches

I guess that witch gettin' eaten.
David James
David James
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 09:20 am

By now, people should know better than to interact with Azealia Banks. The rapper and singer is a hurricane of unadulterated chaos, and nobody who gets drawn into the vortex emerges unscathed. Recall the bizarre story of when Grimes invited Banks to collaborate on an album while Elon Musk was around, an experience that devolved into Banks waiting around while “grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter on acid.”

Recommended Videos

All of which meant that J.K. Rowling choosing to follow Banks on X — apparently because she assumed the pair shared anti-trans views — was not a particularly smart move. Banks rapidly hit back:

All of the insane anti-trans paranoid people like @jk_rowling feel their femininity is threatened for whatever reason and try to mask that insecurity with “science” like anyone is stupid and doesn’t already know these things.”

In a lengthy follow-up post, she said: “Transwomen are not a threat to your femininity. You are really too rich and legendary to keep spewing the same stuff over and over and over,” before continuing:

My brother is trans, I have witnessed first hand the type of misery, pain, ostracism, suicide attempts, unnecessary and unwarranted abuse my mother doled out to my brother, the discomfort with his body – it’s not a mental illness it’s a spiritual thing. One would assume that you of all people who have written books about magic and esoteric things would be able to comprehend and understand how states of consciousness vary in a human being.”

At this point, we should note that Banks’ political views are… complex. She’s called for a trillion dollars to be paid to African Americans as reparations for slavery and endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 on the frankly solid logic that “I think Donald Trump is evil like America is evil.” In 2024 she attended a Trump rally, before saying she’d vote Harris as Elon Musk “belongs nowhere near American politics” and, on election day, finally claiming to have voted for Trump after all. Banks has also been a little back and forth even on trans issues:

So, perhaps it’s unsurprising that Rowling and her ilk would conclude they had an ally. But, apparently not:

For any other celebrity, this tit-for-tat would have ended there, but this is Azealia Banks we’re talking about. And so, right on schedule, she hammered the big red buttons and went nuclear on Rowling:

“A better question to ask your husband is if he is as into transwomen as you are because GURLLLLL. The way you talk about them 24/7 would ten thousand percent make your husband interested in seeing what all the fuss is about.”

Banks went on to say she’s “sure” Rowling’s husband is sleeping with trans women behind Rowling’s back, arguing “the dolls are stealthy honey,” “u better chill before some footage leaks online sis,” and advised she should sniff her husband’s breath when he kisses her, all things that back up her theory that “chances are the man you are dating or will date is attracted to transwomen.”

Let’s be clear on this, Banks absolutely isn’t some shining knight come to slay the great dragon of transphobia. But she is very entertaining on social media and, at the end of the day, isn’t that what really matters?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google