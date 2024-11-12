Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid face AI ‘worst photoshop’ claims in extremely sus group shot

Modern technology is a nightmare – you’re never sure if you’re looking at a real image or something hallucinated by an AI. So when Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid looked unrealistically polished in a photo taken during their date night in New York on Saturday, November 9, people were understandably confused.

Recommended Videos

The 49-year-old A Star Is Born actor and his 29-year-old model girlfriend appeared in a group shot backstage at Ambassador Theater on Broadway. The couple was there to watch actress Alyssa Milano’s performance in the musical Chicago, in which she plays 51 Roxie Hart.

Everyone is all smiles in the snap with the 51-year-old Charm alum and her co-star Kimberly Marable (still in their costumes!). Milano later shared the photo on her Instagram along with a message of gratitude to those who came to see her perform. She captioned the snap:

“Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle—and so many more that I don’t have pictures with. Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full.”

Cooper, wearing a brown leather coat and gray pants and sneakers, sported a beard and long hair in the snap. People were quick to notice that he looked different and younger. One even wondered if it was really him and asked: “Is Bradley in the room with us?” to which another replied: “That’s not Bradley Cooper unless he had a face lift lol.”

Others chimed in saying the same thing that Cooper, as well as the Victoria Secret model, looked like their faces had been altered. One claimed the photo underwent the filtering application Facetune to polish their features and make them look younger. Another wrote: Bradley and Gigi look nothing like themselves.”

Hadid looks exactly the same to me but it’s the American Sniper star who’s unrecognizable. Had Milano not mentioned his name then no one would have known it was him in the first place. Netizens found his appearance hilarious and commented: “Is that AI Bradley because I have questions… lol and “This picture is over Facetuned.”

Another laughed: “The filter on this photo is insane” and one more added: “Omg the Facetune is [sic] the first pic is crazy. You can’t even recognize Bradley.” Someone asked: “Why does everyone’s face look AI generated?” and another claimed it was the “worst photoshop ever.”

Bradley Cooper the style enigma you are… pic.twitter.com/5ghxBLuORh — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) November 8, 2024

Muy tranquilo con Maluma y Bradley Cooper!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JRx5r3jNjU — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) November 4, 2024

Milano didn’t entertain people’s curiosity as she’s probably too busy to even care about such trivial comments. But Cooper has been spotted out and about in New York recently sporting facial hair and Gen-Z inspired wardrobe.

Meanwhile, Marable also took to her Instagram Stories to react on meeting Cooper and Hadid. She wrote: “Y’all … @milano_alyssa has the nicest friends. But the truth of it is, they’ve got the best of friends in Alyssa … SO LOVELY TO MEET YOU.”

Cooper and Hadid were first romantically linked in October last year when they were photographed having dinner together at Via Carota in New York City’s West Village. They were also seen kissing and confirmed they were in a relationship earlier this year in March. The two are already parents — Cooper shares seven-year-old daughter Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and Hadid has four-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy