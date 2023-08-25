Brie Larson gets her gaming gear on as she unveils ‘the hottest fall fashion trend’

When it comes to the art of being candid, Brie Larson is nigh untouchable royalty. Indeed, the star of The Marvels boasts one of the most uniquely wholesome social media practices out there, and should the day come when she ever loses that spark, the world will be a much darker place.

But for now, Larson’s streak of cheesiness continues, as she’s taken to Twitter (no, I’m not calling it X) to display the latest addition to her gaming gear collection, putting Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries to shame in one fell swoop.

I call this private label Pikmin (the hottest fall fashion trend) pic.twitter.com/2caTeNbpH8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 25, 2023

Indeed, the mark of a gamer isn’t elite frames-per-second, immersive surround sound, or mesmerizing graphics. No, the mark of a gamer is dedication, and there’s no purer form of dedication than plastering some Pikmin across your chest.

Of course, Larson’s apparently close connection to some of Nintendo‘s premiere aliens has made for a rather dense elephant in the room, so to speak.

When Nick Fury and Captain Marvel promised to find the Skrulls a new home at the end of Captain Marvel, one would think that would have led to the discovery of at least one inhabitable planet for the shapeshifting aliens to set up shop on; they had an entire galaxy to explore, after all.

But with Captain Marvel herself now serving as a walking advertisement for the Pikmin, one has to wonder why she didn’t offer up planets like Hocotate or PNF-404; she clearly has ties to such adorable alien planets that the Skrulls would no doubt thrive on, and we’re sure the residents would, at worst, begrudgingly welcome them.

Indeed, with this suspicious Pikmin shilling, something’s telling us that she never wanted the Skrulls to find a home at all, and because that decision led to Marvel Studios making Secret Invasion, we’re in no hurry to forgive her.

Brie Larson will next don the shoes of Carol Danvers in The Marvels, due in theaters on Nov. 10.