‘Me or the statue?’: Brie Larson compares herself to some literally solid competition

Her jaw-dropping selfie sees 'The Marvels' star go head to head, or abs-to-abs, with an idol.

Actor Brie Larson is asking fans how her rock solid abs compare to the sculpted muscles of a famous Greek god.

The Marvels star took to X, the app formerly known as Twitter, to share a captivating post-workout mirror selfie with her followers. Standing behind a replica of the marble Torso of Apollo, with her bare midriff on display, she invited them who they rated.

Who had the better pose: me or the statue? pic.twitter.com/A3BvqAxPg1 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 15, 2023

The Academy Award winner dedicated herself to nine months of grueling work outs with Jason Walsh, celebrity fitness trainer and founder of Rise Nation. His other clients include Jessica Biel, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt Damon.

Walsh says he helped Larson prepare for The Marvels by building her mobility and endurance through strength training. He told Men’s Journal.:

“That could be a squat aspect, bilateral exercises, unilateral moves, hip-hinge work, and a lot of hip thrusting and posterior chain work to fire up and support the spine. Then we’d do circuits of secondary exercises—basically everything other than those primary moves—and make sure her joints were supported and muscles were activated throughout the workout.”

Larson’s hard work has paid off in gains outshine even the sun god. The feedback from her devoted fans suggests they find her more than a match forone of the most famous works of art on Earth. Some thought the question was moot.

this is the most pointless question imo because like the answer will always obviously be brie https://t.co/LuHuva8apM — carys (hydrated era) (@shessawtheedits) August 15, 2023

Other fans were simply in awe of the remarkable muscle definition Larson achieved and asked to learn the secret of her success. Hint: Walsh designed custom choreographed climbing programs for the workout classes at his L.A. gym.

Some fans think Larson’s chiseled core is a cut above Apollo’s famous six pack.

Her abs are more carved than the statue's https://t.co/WeiB9AHTem — Brieology ︽✵︽ (@Brieology__) August 15, 2023

Others expressed their sheer, inunadulterated adoration of the health-conscious star.

Larson’s post-workout selfie and playful challenge saw her outclass a famous statue among awestuck fans, proving that she is a masterpiece in her own right.