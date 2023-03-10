Brie Larson has new selfie action that has fans talking Crocs

It is now official: Brie Larson can literally do anything, and her fans will love and adore her for it. In what looks like prison clothing, she snaps a faceless selfie and posts it on Twitter, which she somehow knows will drive her fans to the brink of insanity.

Is she on the set of Lessons in Chemistry? …Or is she working on a car in Fast X? Who knows? She’s wearing a drab orange hoodie with matching bottoms, a green coat, and a baseball cap that covers her face. There is no other celebrity on the face of the planet who evokes as much emotion from her fans as the one who came to fame as the Girl Scout and the Roadkill Easy Bake Oven Girl in two episodes of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

She can learn rowing and break social media, or learn a strange exercise and drive the world nuts. In this post, it’s the blue Crocs everyone is going crazy about, besides the fact that it’s Brie Larson and that’s all her fans need to lose their minds.

Of course, it’s a great advertisement for Crocs, as the company even stepped in to notice. However, “Jib” per the Urban Dictionary in one context is used to describe a pouty face or a funny expression. It’s also what people wear on their feet, so Crocs most likely meant it that way.

It’s the jibs for me! 😍 — Crocs (@Crocs) March 10, 2023

Captain Marvel could take a selfie in anything and she would get praise for how awesome she looks.

you look amazing queen — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 10, 2023

Of course, some fun has to come in the form of, “What do you have on there, Brie?”

Oh are you here to clean out that third stall? — Arndt You Writing? (@DanArndtWrites) March 10, 2023

While some people aren’t a fan of Crocs, they are diehard fans of hers and it doesn’t matter what she has on her feet.

You’re the only person I know that can make crocs cool! — steven seigler (@StardogLIX) March 10, 2023

For anyone who has been to California, they know this guy is a crock.

This is what we in California call semi-formal attire. — Chris Pioli 🇺🇦 (@cpioli64) March 10, 2023

The whole ensemble definitely gives off a jail vibe, which was stated earlier, but this one gets it.

orange is giving jail but cuteeee pic.twitter.com/91cnzOJgLW — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) March 10, 2023

Brie Larson can take a selfie doing anything, wearing anything, and her fans will share it around the world. That’s why the makers of Twitter and Instagram love her so much.