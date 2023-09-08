Brie Larson looks pretty in pink as she says goodbye to summer with sun-kissed selfies

Brie Larson is channeling all things pretty and pink in a set of new selfies she shared on social media today, and it’s almost as if she knew we needed a little revitalization this afternoon. Wearing a babydoll dress in everyone’s favorite color — pink — she shines with the sun kissing her skin as many of us are waving a fast goodbye to summer and anticipating everyone’s favorite season.

Larson is still clinging to the majesty of summer, however, and she looks like a vision while doing so. Whenever she posts selfies, it seems that the internet makes a quick move to repost them and share a series of comments ranging from fire and heart-eye emojis to statements calling her everything from a queen to a Barbie — and like, duh, right?

She is Barbie-esque, totally royal-looking, and she knows how to work a camera; get it, girl!

This isn’t the first, nor will it be the last, set of selifes in which Larson rocks a perfectly pink look. Around the holidays, she shared two selfie photo sets with a Princess Peach pink sweater cuddling her sweet pup, and as is to be expected, the internet went wild for them.

Jonathan is my favorite accessory. pic.twitter.com/oxmOS6Ui0r — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 11, 2023

Lest we forget Larson’s space buns and the adorable pink tank top we all wished we owned ourselves. Seriously, how sweet are the kitten and puppy pair and the message alongside it? Yes, queen!

Are space buns my new everyday look? pic.twitter.com/nELjp1wtBE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 22, 2022

A pink corset top? That’s it, that’s the tweet!

One unfamiliar with Larson’s magical selfie posts might wonder why we’re considering this news, and to counter that, we ask, how could you not? Larson is enjoying life; she’s happy, stunning, comfortable in her own skin, and sharing a little joy with her followers as she navigates an exciting chapter of her life. We can’t get enough, and many of her fans feel the same way; there’s something about Larson’s effortless confidence, and may she never get tired of sharing it with us.

Here’s to Brie Larson, selfie queen!