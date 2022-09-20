Brie Larson responds to fans sick and tired of being killed by Brie Larson

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that Brie Larson and the internet have a very contentious relationship, with the Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart seemingly always in the midst of an online firestorm for one reason or another.

Whether it’s Captain Marvel being downvoted and review-bombed by trolls, the reaction to her claiming that people may not be interested in seeing her reprise the role of Carol Danvers ever again, or the 32 year-old actively seeking to call out her detractors via social media, Larson is never too far from the headlines when anything requiring a broadband connection is involved.

Speaking of which, having recently been confirmed as The Paradigm in the latest chapter of Fortnite, countless gamers all over the world have been reliving their worst nightmares by repeatedly having their asses handed to them on a plate by Brie Larson. Clearly, the star is taking it all in her stride, having offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion to one such unfortunate player.

Then try harder to not get killed by Brie Larson? https://t.co/w8Q9VZUGNo — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 20, 2022

As you can imagine, there’s an awful lot of spicy takes and misguided opinions being thrown in Larson’s direction, because that’s what happens when you directly engage with your online following, apparently. Presumably, hardcore Fortnite stans and staunch Larson haters will be doing their best to take down The Paradigm, before heading onto the actress’ Twitter page to try and rub it in her face.

These are indeed strange times we live in, but it’s par for the course in the weird and wonderful world of Brie Larson.