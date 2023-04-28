Brie Larson returns with yet another existential musing on the fabric of reality

If she weren’t a world-renowned actress, Brie Larson would most definitely be a revered philosopher, we’re sure of it. When she isn’t promoting her latest projects or plugging some ridiculous Christmas-themed ad (we’re looking at you, Brie in a Tree), then Larson is no doubt enlightening the internet with her profound musings. When rumors aren’t swirling that Larson is being replaced as Captain Marvel or the 33-year-old isn’t begging for some TLC after a stressful shooting season, Twitter is gifted with some food for thought. And although she might not be the qualified philosopher one would assume she is, Larson does get the mind whirring.

We’re still trying to figure out where these random bouts of wisdom come from, but we do know that there’s some weight to them. In today’s fascinating example of Larson imparting her knowledge, she compares a glass door to a window, suggesting that if the former doesn’t fulfill its purpose or intended use, it becomes effectively the latter. Try and change her mind, but you can’t.

if you do not open a glass door it’s a window try and change my mind! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 27, 2023

That might be a bit too much thinking for today, but in some weird and roundabout way, she’s actually right. If you really consider what she’s saying, it’s an interesting comparison, even if we’re not too sure what compelled her to tweet this, but if nothing else, we’ll take it as proof that humans are constantly amazed by the world around them. Even something as trivial as glass doors, apparently.

If philosophical wisdom isn’t particularly appealing to you, there’s no harm in skipping Larson’s life lessons and continuing to support her flourishing acting career instead. This year, Fast & Furious fans can catch Larson in action as Tess in Fast X, whereas Marvel nerds will see her return to her most famous role, Carol Danvers, alongside Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel in The Marvels.