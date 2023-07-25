Brie Larson reveals her one rule for living her best life in sneak peek party pic

If 'The Marvels' is as good as Brie Larson's life advice, we'll have a hit on our hands.

Brie Larson is once again giving some sound life advice on social media, this time surrounding the topic of beverages.

The Captain Marvel star has not been one to shy away from social media as she frequently posts on Instagram and Twitter slices-of-life posts that include striking a pose in a beautiful gown or simply hanging out in a relaxed setting. In her latest post, she doesn’t mind being a bit silly, either.

“Always have a minimum of three beverages on you (especially when the food looks like this),” Larson says in a post on Twitt—err, X, I guess.

Screengrab via X

The post included a photo of Larson seemingly sipping three adult drinks at once, which appear to be (my guesses from left to right): a Moscow Mule cocktail, a glass of wine, and a Spanish coffee martini. There’s also another photo of some delectable-looking food of some kind (possibly Mexican food?).

I honestly can’t fault Larson for giving this life advice since I myself am usually drinking three different things at once: coffee, water, and a Lacroix.

In terms of what’s next for Larson, she will be starring alongside Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in The Marvels, which hits theaters this fall. The Marvel Studios superhero film comes to us from the Candyman remake director Nia DaCosta and honestly shows a lot of promise, in my opinion. Not only did DaCosta craft an excellent film with the aforementioned 2021 horror hit but both Parris and Vellani have previously starred in some of Disney Plus’ most acclaimed Marvel shows so far, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, respectively.

I wasn’t really a fan of 2019’s Captain Marvel but something tells me that The Marvels might just rise to the occasion and be a hit with fans and critics alike when it comes to theaters on November 10.