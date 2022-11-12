Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend

It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter.

Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as he sharpens his martial arts skills for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, working out in a gym can get overwhelming, especially when it’s not up the celebrity’s alley. So, Larson has found a way to stay in shape that doesn’t involve lifting weights or running on a treadmill.

With a nod to Taylor Swift, Brie Larson is working out to “Anti-Hero.” With the perfect line, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” echoing in her ears, Brie pushes a contraption up a slight incline.

What contraption is that? Is it a new fandangled weed whacker or some kind of driveway buffer? Either way, it looks heavy, and that will give her a good workout if she keeps doing that at least six to nine times a day.

It might not be a conventional workout, but it’s definitley working the glutes. There are plenty of unconventional workouts anyone can do throughout the day from walking stairs to painting a room. It all goes towards working muscles that don’t normally get attention, along with a solid dose of cardio.