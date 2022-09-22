Brie Larson shares BTS ‘Scott Pilgrim’ snaps from band practice

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is perhaps among the most beloved of Edgar Wright filmography, and while much of that love stems from Wright’s auteur-grade stylization over an adaptation of the beloved graphic novel series, there’s no question that the film’s impossibly stacked cast carried all the weight that was expected of them and more. With Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, and Anna Kendrick in Wright’s corner, Scott Pilgrim was no doubt a team effort.

But among the most eye-popping performances of them all was Brie Larson, who brought the cartoonishly haughty Envy Adams to electrifying life. And it seems to be a role that Larson remembers as fondly as the rest of us, as she’s taken a stroll down memory lane with some old BTS photos from the days of filming Scott Pilgrim.

Larson, whose character Envy Adams spearheaded the fictional band The Clash at Demonhead in the movie, looked to be going all in for the role in this duo of photos, sporting all of the sassy gravitas we saw from her over a decade ago.

For the role, Larson remarks in the text that she and the rest of her Demonhead cast members rehearsed like a real band with the help of Sloan bassist and guitarist Chris Murphy, record producer Nigel Godrich, and Canadian rock band Metric, who are credited with Envy’s song “Black Sheep” as it was played in the film. Tennesse Thomas, the drummer of The Like and NAF, sits behind the kit. The two went on to co-star in Jenny Lewis’ “Just One of the Guys” music video alongside Kristen Stewart and Anne Hathaway.

It was a sweet gesture from the actress, who no doubt has her hands full with the upcoming Fast X and The Marvels well on their way to hitting the big screen next year. But whether she’s Tess or Captain Marvel for others, there are some for whom Brie Larson will always be the one and only Envy Adams.