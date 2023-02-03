Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks

Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.

While Swiftie credentials are being shown off all over the internet from young TikTokers to elderly bloggers, Larson never fails to show off hers. One day, she posts an unconventional workout video with “Anti-Hero” in the background, and the next, she’s covering a Taylor Swift song while sounding pretty good at it too. The crossover fanbase enjoys every time Larson gives Swift attention, and her “Champagne Problems” tweet is just starting to blow up.

Of course, Swift is talking about a guy who gets his heart broken on the dance floor because she wasn’t prepared to say yes to his proposal. However, “champagne problems” has historically referred to the hard decision a person might have to make between two things that are both great, like a new sports car in one hand, and the $250,000 value of it in the other. By the looks of Larson’s latest tweet, she seems to have “champagne problems” all the time.

Sarcasm is a sign of flattery, right?

you should consider being in movies — WellHelloThere (@ThomasMorelli16) February 3, 2023

After posing for the perfect amount of time, she walks away with a smile and that’s the touch that makes Larson so special to her fans.

Captain Marvel 🔥♥️😍

The smile at the end 😊 pic.twitter.com/AHB1tWK3HF — MovieFan (@MovieFan2320) February 3, 2023

It appears that there is one fan who hasn’t seen her as Captain Marvel. They have no idea what they’ve been missing.

Ok that’s all, you convince me, I will see Captain Marvel. — julio cesar torres (@jctorresgauto) February 3, 2023

It’s a pretty big thing that she has been given the nickname of “Mother,” a strong, nurturing force who is very protective of her children.

YEP THATS MOTHER RIGHT THERE — ali ᗢ (@wandaslittleali) February 3, 2023

Some Larson fans might not make it to see her next tweet.

With some fans missing the reference, it’s good to see them tweet when they do.

Your heart was glass, I dropped it

Champagne problems — Jasmin (@Toraay_Earper) February 3, 2023

Brie Larson could tweet a video of her in a ripped-up sweatsuit and the love would pour in from all over the world, but this is a stunning dress and her fans love her for showing it off.