Every time Brie Larson has shown off her Swiftie credentials

It is no cakewalk being a Marvel superhero and more so, a badass female superhero whose on-screen bravery has been met with criticisms and constant lampooning by a certain section of the viewers. Yes, this is none other than Brie Larson, an actor of numerous talents who has earned significant popularity and fame after starring as Carol Denver in the billion-dollar franchise production, Captain Marvel. It’s a role which can be deemed to stand contrary to a rather conventional portrayal of a female superhero in a steadfastly male setup.

Besides being touted for her performance in Room, one that earned her an Academy Award in 2016, Larson is also believed to invest in music by sharing songs from famous pop stars and bands like BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift to her social media.

Anyone who’s been following Larson can get a grasp on her admiration for Swift as she has been using quite a few of Swift’s popular songs. Recently, Larson took to Instagram to provide her fans with a glimpse of her new workout technique. It doesn’t involve conventional equipment. Instead, it’s what can best be described as a heavy sack that she is pushing up the slope.

Interestingly, the song that’s playing in the background is “Anti-Hero,” Swift’s newest super hit that has made its way to the top of the Billboard charts. The lines from the song chosen as background music for the workout are, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

The 33-year-old actor captioned the video with “My #Anti-Hero Trait?” where she tagged the pop star. This isn’t the first time Larson is seen in videos playing Swift’s songs on social media as there were a few occasions in the past when a similar display of admiration was noticed. Let’s shine some light on it.

Swift’s songs covered by Brie Larson

Omg @taylorswift13 what did you do to me!!! pic.twitter.com/B62VUUy7qV — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 16, 2021

The Academy Award winner has a history of proving herself to be a Swiftie. On Nov. 16, 2021, Larson uploaded a video on Instagram/Twitter that exhibited a beautiful rendition of Swift’s “Nothing New.”

In the one-minute and thirty seconds video, Larson could be seen lying on her bed, donning a white outfit with her head on a white pillow and playing her silver guitar while singing the song. This video became a huge internet sensation with fans reportedly regarding her as having “the voice of an angel.”

Some ardent fans went to the extent of synchronizing Larson and Swift’s names, giving it an iconic duo vibe called “TayBrie.” The song was undoubtedly popular at the time, and Larson’s rendition earned a substantial proportion of popular interest as social media was laden with plenty of comments and memes about the video.

Before that, on July 29, 2020, Larson graced Instagram with a beautiful cover of another famous Swift song, “The 1.” In this one-minute and twenty seconds video, Larson sits on her bed, strumming her guitar as she sings the lyrics.

With the recurrent hits by the pop star and hopefully more so in the coming days, there might be more chances to see Larson’s musical talents on display.