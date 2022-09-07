Only a month remains before BLACKPINK‘s ‘BORN PINK‘ world tour begins in South Korea, and the K-pop group has announced the official locations and ticket sale dates for the North American and European legs of their tour. Sorry Oceania, you will still have to wait.

Over on BLACKPINK’s Twitter page, both the North American and Europe tour posters received an update that features the locations of their highly anticipated live performance. Not only that, but they also provided dates for their pre-sale and general public ticket sales. Both Europe and North America’s pre-sale begins on Sept. 13 and the public sale will come three days later on Sept. 16.

Of course, these tickets will be highly sought after, especially by hardcore K-pop fans and scalpers wanting to make a quick buck. Aside from the official dates and locations, they also released a guide to accessing the “Fanclub Pre-sales.” Fans first need to join the “BLINK Membership” on the Weverse Shop. From there, they will receive a unique pre-sale code via email, which they will use to buy tickets on Weverse.

BORN PINK is BLACKPINK’s upcoming world tour and second studio album since 2020. So far, the only song that was released for the new album is ‘Pink Venom’ which was performed live at this year’s VMAs. The BORN PINK world tour is described as one of the biggest world tours ever made by a female K-pop group and will begin on Oct. 15 in Seoul, South Korea.

The North American and Europe leg of the tour will run from Oct. 25 in Dallas, Texas to Dec. 22 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. So, don’t miss out on those tickets once the pre-sale begins on Sept. 13, 2022.