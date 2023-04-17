Brie Larson’s latest selfies are out to remind us why Captain Marvel has the best skin in the MCU

From effortlessly capturing hearts as Captain Marvel to educating all of us on jaw-dropping NYC sunsets, it’s now become apparent that there’s not much that Brie Larson can’t do. In fact, the 33-year-old superstar is undoubtedly on a mission to prove to us why Captain Marvel has the most flawless skin in the entire superhero realm. After all, she’s already displayed that she has the perfect fashion sense to match the flair of her Marvel character.

On her official Twitter account, Larson posted a pair of candid selfies, where she pushed forward the necessity of taking good care of your skin. As a result, and probably without any actual intention, Larson basically spelled it out for her millions of followers that Captain Marvel has the best skin in the MCU and deserves to have that achievement displayed to the world.

take care of your skin, kids pic.twitter.com/GNdj0SYb7s — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 17, 2023

Even in the face of adversity and heavy criticism against The Marvels trailer, Larson is reminding a multitude of her young fans to take care of themselves and prioritize not only skin care, but also general health as a whole. Of course, the selfies might seem cheesy, but it’s hard to argue the importance of the message from an actress that constantly utilizes her large platform.

Luckily, the rumors of Larson being replaced as Captain Marvel have been nipped in the bud, and she can continue being a total rockstar online that uplifts her fans and makes them all feel like superheroes in their own right. In the meantime, The Marvels arrives in theaters on Nov. 10.