Britney Spears has just one thing to say about the idea of a biopic

Alongside reboots, biopics have also become a trend in Hollywood. People are interested to learn about their favorite celebrities on the screen rather than just reading about them. At the same time, it’s somewhat easy to create a film based on one’s real story. However, one person isn’t keen to have a biopic yet, despite having an interesting story, and that person is pop singer Britney Spears.

Spears posted on Instagram her thoughts about a movie based on her life. She first thing clarified that she isn’t dead and that she was still alive and breathing. The singer went on about how weird it is to have a biopic made about her life since she’s not dead. She also said that she felt like people wished she was dead since the idea of creating a biopic about her life was put on the table.

“Now that I’m breathing… I have time… it’s different!!! I like it!!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!! Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead… I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!”

Recently, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown said in an interview that she’s willing to play Spears in a biopic if one was made. Brown expressed that she can resonate with Spears’ story and believe that she could tell her story “the right way.”

Usually, a biopic is made if a famous person is deceased like Elvis or Freddie Mercury. However, there are celebrities like Elton John and Weird Al Yankovic who have had biopics made about them while they’re still alive. Spears has made it clear that she doesn’t want anyone to make a biopic of her, at least while she’s alive. Hopefully Hollywood could respect her wishes, especially due to everything the singer has been through.

If there are people who are interested to know about her life, Spears is currently working on a memoir after she signed a $15 million book deal. Sadly, it has been delayed due to a “paper shortage.” It’s currently unknown when the memoir will be released.