After returning to the spotlight with a collaborative track with Elton John, Britney Spears has said she may never perform live again.

Following a grueling conservatorship enforced upon her which only recently ended, Spears has consistently spoken out about the traumatic experiences she faced, as well as offered a light at the end of the tunnel view for many currently undergoing similar circumstances.

In her latest Instagram post which follows in a trend of her re-liberating her body image from the clutches of a conservatorship, she spoke of how she doesn’t think there’s a future for her in live performance citing past experiences leading her to being stubborn. Spears also said she’d rather defecate in her own pool than work with those people again.

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour, […] I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Spears repeated that she will remain traumatized for life, and “pissed as fuck”, before saying she probably won’t perform again. The singer has spoken more recently of the conservatorship, including how she turned down an interview with Oprah, citing she didn’t feel like it’d be the right thing to do.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Spears is still making an admirable comeback, even if she isn’t doing any live performances. Battling her way out of truly awful experiences and becoming a voice for the downtrodden and abused is a spectacular way to increase awareness and cement yourself in the mainstream again.

Spears’s recent collaboration with Elton John can be streamed on all major music platforms.