Bruce Campbell reminds us why he’s the king with perfect response to foul-mouthed ‘Evil Dead Rise’ gatecrasher

Back in the soaring ‘80s, aspiring filmmaker Sam Raimi electrified the entire cinematic horror realm with the first entry in the long-standing Evil Dead franchise. Flash forward over 40 years later, and the franchise is making a triumphant return with Evil Dead Rise — the series’ fifth installment which features franchise veteran Bruce Campbell and Raimi as executive producers. But before the film officially releases next month, Campbell has made it abundantly clear he’s not taking any flak or foul-mouthed criticism from any hecklers.

During an exclusive Q&A ahead of its release, an obviously angry and disgruntled onlooker attempted to effectively gatecrash the event by consistently shouting “this movie f**king sucks!” in the direction of the stage. Following the heckler’s remarks, the majority of the audience erupted into boos — which ultimately led to star Bruce Campbell insisting he “get the f**k out of here.” You can check out the interaction for yourself down below:

A guest shouts “This movie fucking sucks” during a Q&A at the premiere for ‘EVIL DEAD RISE’.



Bruce Campbell tells him to “get the fuck out of here.” pic.twitter.com/IYz5jXOSZk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2023

As to be expected, the replies were chock-full of horror fanatics applauding Campbell’s response — with many referring to him as “the king” that rarely lets things bother him and will always tell someone what he thinks. This mentality was equally echoed in Campbell’s fan-favorite character Ash Williams, so it’s quite clear the 64-year-old actor doesn’t take guff from anybody.

However, if early reviews are any indication, then it’s more than obvious the latest Evil Dead chapter certainly doesn’t suck. But when you have the ever-present influence of Raimi and Campbell on board, it’s nearly a guarantee that the project is in capable hands.

Evil Dead Rise will haunt theaters starting April 21.