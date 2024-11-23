‘Bruh you ran with that man for Years’: Meek Mill hopes Diddy is innocent, vows to ‘start a war’ after ‘disgusting’ details of his 27th birthday are revealed

Meek Mill’s X account is a gold mine of bizarre and unintentional comedy. It’s now so commonplace for users to joke that if he didn’t have access to his Twitter account, he’d be regarded as one of the best rappers of his generation. Unfortunately, he still has access to his X account, and worse, he’s now almost exclusively using it to address his connection to Diddy and his sketchy past.

Diddy has long been associated with Meek Mill, and from the very beginning, Meek Mill’s name has surfaced in lawsuits involving Diddy — though often as a victim. Yet, Meek Mill has been steadily pushing back against these accusations on his X account. But instead of addressing the core of the allegations leveled against him, he almost always goes on a completely different tangent.

The Daily Mail recently complicated matters for Meek Mill by uncovering alleged footage from his 27th birthday party, hosted by Diddy at a rented Parisian property. According to the property manager, the party was “disgusting,” showing attendees using a model’s naked body as a plate for sushi. The venue was left littered with bottles of alcohol, Diddy’s infamous lubricants, and drug paraphernalia.

Now 37, Meek Mill, of course, turned to X and did what he always does — obfuscate the main issue by redirecting attention to something only tangentially related. He posted a screen recording of all the publications reporting on the video, alleging the coverage might be racially motivated. Meek claimed that none of the outlets reporting on the story are owned by Black men.

None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!! pic.twitter.com/q3pKGYfSdN — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2024

However, X users weren’t fooled. Commenters quickly pointed out the flaws in his argument, questioning why he hasn’t sued for defamation if the stories are false. Meek Mill seems to underestimate how much people see through his attempts at misdirection.

So why don’t you try to sue them for defamation? Or would that expose everything? — FergHasKicks (@FergHasKickss) November 20, 2024

As someone with a close association with Diddy, Meek Mill continues to hold the reputation that he is undoubtedly more aware of Diddy’s operations than he lets on. Thus his attempts to act as if Diddy’s behavior never impacted him, even indirectly, ring hollow. Diddy is currently in prison, denied bail, and reportedly attempting to threaten and bribe witnesses and victims ahead of trial. Even Diddy doesn’t appear to believe the truth will set him free.

Bruh you ran with that man for Years now you a stranger. — Too Legit 2 Quit (@Dewaywhi) November 20, 2024

It’s true that Black men are often unfairly portrayed in a negative light, but weaponizing this truth to deflect accountability is equally reprehensible. While the limitless rumors and made-up stories are wrong, those seeking answers from those close to Diddy can’t be silenced with accusations as claiming they are looking to start “war on Black men” falls flat in this context. Crying wolf undermines genuine discussions about racial injustice and systemic bias when the reality is simply that it’s time to face the consequences of one’s actions.

Meek Mill took to X in more (deleted) posts, according to Cheatsheet, wherein he subtly defended Diddy and hoped for his innocence.

“They putting Black men in jail off stories, I wish Puff well, he’s a Black man. I hope he didn’t do most of that [stuff] they saying he did. Why y’all scared to talk? Y’all must got [stuff] in closet! My past the streets, it’s nothing to hide! Let’s spend a full week on how media is betraying Black athletes and artists in America! It’s looking very very sad kinda like an attack! The biggest weapon against the Black man it even got us hating each other!!!!!”

For Meek, Diddy’s trial might be a targeted smear campaign against Black men. But the steadily rising number of his alleged victims are only looking for one thing and that’s justice.

Diddy’s case is set to begin on May 5, 2025, and as details continue to emerge, it seems increasingly likely that the disgraced rapper won’t be the only one going down with this ship. Examples like Meek Mill and his inability to carefully tread the issue explain why celebs connected to Diddy and his past are choosing to hold on to their silence.

