BTS drops ‘Veautiful Days’ teaser, promptly blows up social media

BTS is breaking the internet once again after just dropping their Veautiful Days teaser only mere hours ago.

V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung who has already dropped chart-breaking solos such as “Stigma,” “Singularity,” and “Inner Child”, is set to drop his special folio soon, and the BTS Army is already going nuts.

The award-winning boy band has taken the music industry by storm. It was just in 2013 when Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V signed with Big Hit Entertainment. Now, they’re by far the biggest group in the world, breaking records with every new release. That also means that the Army is ready to fork out endless cash to support their faves.

Let’s see! Doing the math, multiply the two, carry the one and that comes to a buttload of money each year just from their stans. That’s why social media has the potential of breaking when they drop even a teaser for new material, let alone new music.

BangtanTV Youtube subscriber Maria Islam praised, “IM TAEHYUNG ISNT AN ART, HE’S THE WHOLE MUSEUM”

Another subscriber, Cuse Girl, opined, “V is a classic beauty with exceptional style. He’s literally PERFECT”

Another fan went even further with their growing admiration for the singer, “Bless the sun that rose today, bless the air that we breath everyday, bless the earth for rotating around sun, bless my life because I’m alive today, CUZ TAEHYUNG PHOTOFOLIO OH MY GODDDDDJDHDKDJD”

When the Offical BTS Twitter account shared the YouTube video for all the fans over there, another stampede took place and nearly ripped the digital door off the hinges. So bummed that they weren’t there at the precise time that it dropped, they vow to never sleep again.

i’m never sleeping in again. — mon⁷ 🌊 (@knjgIoss) December 4, 2022

One fan was simply stunned. Nothing more to say than a few choice words that commonly come to mind when something dreadful takes place or when something absolutely amazing is happening. There is no in-between.

Does it need to be said that some members of the BTS Army are bat**** crazy? When BTS moves, they swoon. When the boy band looks, they scream. When the K-Pop phenomenon raises their voice, they faint. When someone speaks out against them, they attack. Those are some really loyal fans whose love runs so deep, it’s hardly fathomable.

The admiration the stans have for V is really quite astonishing. They have raised him to the status of royalty, and quite frankly, he has more money than most actual royals around the world. One thing is for sure, he has far more worth.

Our classic and elegant king is back with Veautiful days! pic.twitter.com/DhNCTg0Nw1 — V USA 🇺🇸 (@V_USA) December 4, 2022

The V in ‘Veautiful’ is a good gimmick. It makes his fans think. One fan hilariously commented as he wondered what else could come of all the name-changing V could do.

He comes with good good names🤯like vcut veautiful😳the names that never comes in my damn mind only😳Now he will come with😳

Music as Vusic

Jazz as Vazz😳omg 🥵

Dude add Vcute😭

He will come with kpop as Vpop, omg 🥵

(See ahh my brain is working now🤣😂💀) — ً (@SanikaCrisnarao) December 4, 2022

At least, one fan is honest about it. How much excitement can they take? If BTS drops too much at one time, fans have to go from heartbeat to heartbeat without falling out in the meantime.

If this is just the teaser, when will Veautiful Days be released? Only time will tell and everyone will know because the BTS Army will have another meltdown.