What’s the story behind BTS member Suga’s drunk driving accident?

BTS member Suga — aka Min Yoon-gi — has found himself in some hot water, receiving a fine after drunk driving a scooter on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

BTS’ label, Big Hit, first broke the news on Wednesday, Aug. 7, apologizing to BTS fans all across the globe on Suga’s behalf. “We apologize for the disappointment caused by our artist’s inappropriate behaviour. As a public service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his workplace for causing public disturbance. We will take greater care to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Thank you,” the label wrote.

Mere hours later, the K-pop star spoke out about the situation, admitting that he is “very heavy-hearted and sorry” for his careless mistake. Taking to Weverse the day after the incident, Suga shared with his supporters, “I was given a breathalyzer test and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined… Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses.”

He continued to take accountability, telling BTS fans all across the world, “I apologize to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

As for what the incident actually entailed, according to Reuters, Suga drunk drove the scooter for 1,640 feet before a police officer saw him fall off of the vehicle, right outside of his home. Approaching the D-DAY artist after his apparent injury, the police officer found Suga’s blood alcohol to be 0.08%, ultimately violating the Road Traffic Act and receiving a fine. In South Korea, citizens are required to have a license to drive electric vehicles.

It is unclear what will happen to Suga going forward, but we will update this article accordingly should any additional punishment take place for his drunk driving accident.

