Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via BBC
Category:
Celebrities

What’s the story behind BTS member Suga’s drunk driving accident?

"This is entirely my responsibility with no excuses."
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 02:41 pm

BTS member Suga — aka Min Yoon-gi — has found himself in some hot water, receiving a fine after drunk driving a scooter on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Videos

BTS’ label, Big Hit, first broke the news on Wednesday, Aug. 7, apologizing to BTS fans all across the globe on Suga’s behalf. “We apologize for the disappointment caused by our artist’s inappropriate behaviour. As a public service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his workplace for causing public disturbance. We will take greater care to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Thank you,” the label wrote.

Mere hours later, the K-pop star spoke out about the situation, admitting that he is “very heavy-hearted and sorry” for his careless mistake. Taking to Weverse the day after the incident, Suga shared with his supporters, “I was given a breathalyzer test and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined… Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses.”

He continued to take accountability, telling BTS fans all across the world, “I apologize to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

As for what the incident actually entailed, according to Reuters, Suga drunk drove the scooter for 1,640 feet before a police officer saw him fall off of the vehicle, right outside of his home. Approaching the D-DAY artist after his apparent injury, the police officer found Suga’s blood alcohol to be 0.08%, ultimately violating the Road Traffic Act and receiving a fine. In South Korea, citizens are required to have a license to drive electric vehicles.

It is unclear what will happen to Suga going forward, but we will update this article accordingly should any additional punishment take place for his drunk driving accident.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com