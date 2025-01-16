Cameron Diaz shocks Jamie Foxx’s pants off with mic-drop thoughts about telepathic aliens and President Musk

Things turned unexpectedly at the Back in Action press junket when the movie’s star, Jamie Foxx, asked his co-star Cameron Diaz about her “GOAT,” or greatest of all-time, conspiracy theory.

Complex posted the clip on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and responding to Foxx’s question, Diaz, 52, said, “All of the accounts of aliens are always the same: Big head, big eyes, no mouth. Telepathically speaking, fingers long, dextrous.”

Diaz then mentioned our current tech addiction. “We sit in front of a screen. We don’t speak to each other. We don’t have to talk.” As strange as that is, things got even weirder when she brought up Elon Musk.

Diaz continued, “We all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president. When we get to Mars, we’re really going to end up being like a completely different species,” she said.

Her theory? Aliens are just humans from the future. We related to Foxx when he responded, “When you told me that, that f***ed me up.”

Who knew Diaz was a conspiracy nut?

Out on Netflix, Jan. 17, Back in Action is about two CIA agents coming back after 15 years of retirement with no clear connection to aliens, time travel, or … well, Elon Musk, so Diaz’s comments seem unlikely to be a PR stunt.

Nor is Diaz known to be a conspiracy theorist, but in the age of 4Chan, Reddit, and Elon Musk’s X, anything’s possible. (Sidenote: Back in Action mirrors the arc of Diaz’s career. It’s been 11 years since she starred in a movie.)

It says a lot about our time that when a celebrity starts spouting conspiracy nonsense, our first thought is, “That tracks.” All in all, let’s hope Diaz was just joking.

Lately, Foxx and conspiracies have gone hand-in-hand

As for Foxx, 57, he’s been the stuff of conspiracies lately: After his health scare in 2023, some speculated Diddy — now facing an avalanche of sex crime accusations — put a hit out on Foxx in a cover-up. In his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was … Foxx clarified it was a brain bleed that led to surgery and a stroke.

Calling Musk “President Musk” is a joke many have made, given the tech CEO’s buddy-buddy relationship with President-elect Donald Trump and possible involvement in his second administration. Diaz has some history with Musk, too. About a decade ago, Diaz and Musk were rumored to be dating, and Musk gifted her an early Tesla model, but both Musk and Diaz said they were just friends.

Back in the real world, Back in Action‘s New York premiere was set for Thursday, Jan. 16, but producers delayed the screening on account of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Due to the tragic fires, we will be canceling our ‘Back in Action’ New York City premiere. We recognize many in our industry and their loved ones are currently affected and our thoughts are with them at this time,” Netflix said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.” Conspiracies have erupted amid the Los Angeles fires; hopefully, Diaz hasn’t fallen for any of them, but let’s not find out.

