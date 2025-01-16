Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 15: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx on the red carpet for the special screening of "Back in Action" at Zoo Palast on January 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix
Category:
Celebrities
News

Cameron Diaz shocks Jamie Foxx’s pants off with mic-drop thoughts about telepathic aliens and President Musk

Has Diaz been spending too much time on Reddit forums?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 02:10 pm

Things turned unexpectedly at the Back in Action press junket when the movie’s star, Jamie Foxx, asked his co-star Cameron Diaz about her “GOAT,” or greatest of all-time, conspiracy theory.

Recommended Videos

Complex posted the clip on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and responding to Foxx’s question, Diaz, 52, said, “All of the accounts of aliens are always the same: Big head, big eyes, no mouth. Telepathically speaking, fingers long, dextrous.”

Diaz then mentioned our current tech addiction. “We sit in front of a screen. We don’t speak to each other. We don’t have to talk.” As strange as that is, things got even weirder when she brought up Elon Musk.

Diaz continued, “We all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president. When we get to Mars, we’re really going to end up being like a completely different species,” she said.

Her theory? Aliens are just humans from the future. We related to Foxx when he responded, “When you told me that, that f***ed me up.”

Who knew Diaz was a conspiracy nut?

https://twitter.com/rosejade_eth/status/1879638152912224458
via Complex Pop Culture/X

Out on Netflix, Jan. 17, Back in Action is about two CIA agents coming back after 15 years of retirement with no clear connection to aliens, time travel, or … well, Elon Musk, so Diaz’s comments seem unlikely to be a PR stunt.

Nor is Diaz known to be a conspiracy theorist, but in the age of 4Chan, Reddit, and Elon Musk’s X, anything’s possible. (Sidenote: Back in Action mirrors the arc of Diaz’s career. It’s been 11 years since she starred in a movie.)

It says a lot about our time that when a celebrity starts spouting conspiracy nonsense, our first thought is, “That tracks.” All in all, let’s hope Diaz was just joking.

Lately, Foxx and conspiracies have gone hand-in-hand

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1857076133604348307
via Netflix/X

As for Foxx, 57, he’s been the stuff of conspiracies lately: After his health scare in 2023, some speculated Diddy — now facing an avalanche of sex crime accusations — put a hit out on Foxx in a cover-up. In his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was … Foxx clarified it was a brain bleed that led to surgery and a stroke.

Calling Musk “President Musk” is a joke many have made, given the tech CEO’s buddy-buddy relationship with President-elect Donald Trump and possible involvement in his second administration. Diaz has some history with Musk, too. About a decade ago, Diaz and Musk were rumored to be dating, and Musk gifted her an early Tesla model, but both Musk and Diaz said they were just friends.

Back in the real world, Back in Action‘s New York premiere was set for Thursday, Jan. 16, but producers delayed the screening on account of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Due to the tragic fires, we will be canceling our ‘Back in Action’ New York City premiere. We recognize many in our industry and their loved ones are currently affected and our thoughts are with them at this time,” Netflix said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.” Conspiracies have erupted amid the Los Angeles fires; hopefully, Diaz hasn’t fallen for any of them, but let’s not find out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.