Camila Mendes stuns as a baby blue bridesmaid and low-key sea nymph

Camila Mendes got our attention recently when she boldly decided to dye her hair a brilliant shade of red (and it looks so good on her). But was it for more than just a style transformation? We think it was for her role as Teela in the upcoming remake of Masters of the Universe. More recently, Mendes wowed us again, this time with the gorgeous baby blue dress (which perfectly matches her fiery hair) she wore when attending a very special event.

The actress posted several photos on Instagram (where she has 24.4 million followers) to celebrate her father’s wedding. It looked like a stunning celebration that took place next to the ocean, and to create that desirable sea nymph vibe, her new stepmom opted for stunning baby blue bridesmaid dresses (the STAUD Blue Cadence Maxi Dress is a flattering and affordable option for most weddings). The gorgeous satin gown features spaghetti straps, and the silver details that create a halterneck cut are the standout features.

Camila Mendes’ fans can’t get over how gorgeous she looks

Mendes praised the joining of their two families in the caption, writing, “my step family is pretty cool congrats to the newlyweds!!” Although her pictures and short video clips give us a glimpse into their celebrations, including her dad’s dance moves and the snacks served at their wedding, fans have focused more on the Riverdale star and how good she looks. Reactions include: “Beauty in blue,” “The combination of blue dress and red hair is beautiful,” “You also look like a vision I blue,” and “baby blue is totally your color!! gorgeousssss.” We have to agree, this color looks amazing on Mendes with her complexion and hair color, and it’s also giving Little Mermaid vibes!

The entertainer’s parents divorced when she was a child, and she has been open about its impact on her life, including the constant traveling for her father’s work. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she had moved 12 times before her 18th birthday. “Moving around throughout my whole childhood was a bit traumatic,” she shared. “You’re constantly saying goodbye to people, and you’re constantly being removed from your identity. When you start to feel like you’re connecting with a group of people, an environment, and a home — a physical home — it can be destabilizing when you’re uprooted and taken somewhere else.”

In an interview with People, Mendes also commented on similarities between her portrayal of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale and her own life. “I spent a lot of my childhood moving around, so I was constantly adjusting to different environments and finding a new identity,” she said. “Veronica’s world completely changed after her father’s scandal, and that degree of change makes you very vulnerable.”

Her family and heritage are important to Mendes (and she has shared this with fans before with her sweet Instagram tributes). But when she chatted with People, she gave fans insight into how she grew up and her close bond with her loved ones. “I connect with my culture through my family. I speak Portuguese to my parents so that I can practice,” she said. “I stay engaged with my extended family through a lively group chat on WhatsApp. That sense of community and family is the heart of Brazilian culture, and staying engaged with my family is what keeps me connected.”

