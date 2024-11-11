‘Cheryl Blossom has some competition’: ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes rocks new red hair and a classic trenchcoat, and we think we know why

Camila Mendes is arguably best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, where she stars alongside red-haired beauty and BFF Madelaine Petsch (who plays the role of fiery and privileged Cheryl Blossom). But her recent transformation has her looking much more like Cheryl than Veronica, and while we are here for this look, there’s a reason beyond experimenting with her hair color.

Mendes posted a collection of photos on Instagram to show off her new look. She embraced a vibrant shade of red, which she credited to ​​hairstylist and celebrity colorist Matt Rez. The deep hue perfectly complements her complexion, but we must also comment on her style choices. The actress opted for a classic beige trenchcoat over knitted pants and jersey. To complete her outfit, she chose a comfortable pair of black boots.

Her outfit is the perfect combination of cozy comfort and classic style and precisely the right thing to wear when traveling, which is what Mendes was doing.

Camila Mendes fans react to her daring new hairstyle

Camila Mendes gave us a clue to her whereabouts in the caption, writing, “just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself.” Fans are thrilled with Mendes’s appearance and have commented on the post to share their views. “Cheryl blossom has some competition because YOU ARE OWNING THE RED HELLOOOO,” a comment reads. “Veronica Blossom,” another Riverdale fan wrote, combining the two characters.

Other comments range from “OMG, I love it” to questions about Petsch’s remarks on her friend’s red hair. She likely approves, and Petsch and Mendes recently inspired fans with their costumes as Kim Possible and Shego.

But what is Mendes up to, you ask? Her new hair color comes as she prepares to transform into the warrior goddess Teela for the live-action remake of Masters Of The Universe. Some fans realized this and reacted with excitement. “You’re going to represent Teela beautifully, and I have no doubt your performance will inspire many!” a comment reads. “The new era of Teela,” another shared, followed by fire emojis.

The film, which will be released on June 5, 2026, is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel and has already attracted a lot of attention. Mendes will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as the barbarian He-Man, and Travis Knight will direct the film. Not much of the storyline (which will be written by Chris Butler) has been released yet, but it is expected to follow the plot of the original 1987 action/adventure film.

“10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia,” The Hollywood Reporter writes of the synopsis. “After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

After the first look at Mendes as Teela, we have to say we are excited! If fans have it their way, this may not be the only time she rocks red hair, though, as there are already suggestions that Mendes would be the perfect actress to play Lois Lane in a DC movie one of these days.

