An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards

James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.

Redditor u/Blue_Robin_04 put it out there on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit that Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes would be a great pick to play Legacy‘s Lois. While you might expect fans to scoff at the idea of a veteran of Riverdale, one of the most notoriously unfaithful comic book adaptations of all time, joining the DCU, the concept actually went down surprisingly well. Folks agreed that Mendes was a terrific suggestion, for a variety of reasons.

As the OP pointed out, Mendes would be 31 come the movie’s release in 2025, which would make her a few years older than Gunn’s ideal 25-year-old Supes. That is definitely not an issue, though, as fans agreed having an older Lois just feels right.

Especially as it’s pretty much a tradition at this point. From Amy Adams…

… to Elizabeth Tulloch.

Although, if one Riverdale stars gets in the DCU, this could open the floodgates. Lily Reinhart as Kara Zor-El, anyone?

OK, but Madelaine Petsch would actually kill it as Ivy.

It doesn’t hurt Mendes’ chances that she resembles Lois as depicted in one of Gunn’s favorite Superman comics.

Although the real reason she’s the best choice for our next Lois Lane is because we know Mendes can truly make the most out of any material.

Superman: Legacy is set to swoop into cinemas on July 11, 2025.