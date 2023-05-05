Can Amber Heard speak Spanish? A full breakdown of her reportedly moving to Madrid

With a broken marriage and a broken career, Amber Heard has decided to take her daughter and move to Madrid. It’s a move that has fans wondering if she even speaks Spanish — which she can, and rather fluently, too.

Amber Heard is best known for her roles in The Rum Diary in 2011, Drive Angry in 2011, 3 Days to Kill in 2014, and Aquaman in 2018. However, it’s arguable that she is mostly known for being married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, a marriage that ended in a tumultuous divorce and a most recent defamation lawsuit Depp filed against her. She countersued and technically, they both won, a set of cases that dwindled down to Heard owing Depp $1 million when it was all said and done.

As a result, Amber Heard has packed up her daughter and moved to Madrid to get away from all the negative energy she’s had to face during the trial and since. According to Daily Mail, a source close to Heard has said, “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh.” The source further reported, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

Heard speaking Spanish

Fans can sleep peacefully tonight with the knowledge that Amber is not running around Spain with her daughter on her hip, speaking broken Spanish with a book of Spanish phrases in her hand. She does appear to have a mastery of the language and should be able to get by just fine.

It was reported in the New York Post that the actress sold her Yucca Valley, California home for $1.1 million and that’s enough to get by on for a while until the dust settles and she can get some peace in life. However, the Daily Mail source says that Heard is not through with acting. This appears to be a temporary thing.

“I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

There have been stars who have revived their career from things they’ve done that are far worse than what Amber has been put through. One thing about is she still has fans who have their own take on how it all went down, forget what a court decision says.

It won’t take long before Hollywood develops amnesia and she can get back into the swing of things with her career. Until then, she has all the time she needs to enjoy her daughter growing up in one of the most beautiful cities on the planet.