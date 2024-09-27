Cardi B just dropped an atom bomb on her and Takeoff’s relationship, so here’s the tea

Cardi B took the gloves off for real on Sept. 25. The rapper took to Instagram Live and called out Offset, the father of her children, for his behind-the-scenes behavior. Cardi claimed that he was threatening to take things away from her, and criticizing her for seeing other people even though Offset had previously been accused of being unfaithful.

This made the leap from Instagram Live to Instagram proper, where Cardi shared NSFW text messages between her and Offset. Then, there was the internet rumor regarding Cardi and Offset’s former partner in the rap trio Migos: Takeoff. Here’s what you need to know about Cardi B’s connection to the late rapper.

Did Cardi B and Takeoff have an affair?

Cardi B clears up a fake tweet circulating about her and Takeoff. pic.twitter.com/gfcZEsXtJT — Episodes (@episodesent) September 26, 2024

The rumor currently making the rounds on social media is that Cardi B cheated on Offset with his close friend and fellow group member, Takeoff. The rumor came about due to a screenshot of a since deleted tweet in which Cardi B made this claim:

You would have been even more butt hurt if you knew the relationship me and Takeoff had before he passed. RIP to the only real n****a from the group I miss those nights.

Salacious stuff! This naturally turned a lot of heads, as the notion of Cardi B cheating on Offset with someone so close to him would break the internet if confirmed to be true. The only problem is Cardi never tweeted this statement. The rapper reposted the viral screenshot and pointed out how perverse it was that someone tried to pass it off as legit.

“This is fake and weird the f*k,” she wrote.

Did Cardi B cheat on Offset?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Cardi B stated, unequivocally, that she did not have a romantic or sexual relationship with Takeoff before his death. She did, however, allude to the fact that she’s been seeing other people in recent months. She criticized Offset for being sensitive about her love life when he has allegedly been with other women throughout their marriage.

Offset added fuel to the fire by commenting on Cardi B’s Instagram Live and accusing her of having an affair while she was pregnant with his second child. “U f**ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!,” he wrote in the comment section.

Offset vented his frustrations via Twitter on September 26. He wrote that he should have listened to his “bros” when they told him to be wary of Cardi B, but the seemingly vague tweet led to a comment from Takeoff’s brother, YRN Lingo. The rapper told Offset his brother didn’t tell him to do anything, and he urged Offset to let his “twin” rest without dragging him into ongoing drama.

