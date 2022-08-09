In a recent interview, Sean Bean claimed that having intimacy coordinators on set “spoils the spontaneity” of a sex scene.

When the interviewer explained that, in the time of the #MeToo movement, intimacy coordinators are needed and are there to help protect actors, Bean’s response was, “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one (referring to co-star Lena Hall) had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.” So, because her background is something he deems as sexual, she’s automatically up for anything? This take, while completely disturbing and misogynistic, has riled up many actresses to rightfully speak out.

Rachel Zegler of West Side Story and Disney’s upcoming adaptation of Snow White immediately reacted. She was direct and quick to the point of explaining why intimacy coordinators were not only a positive influence, but a requirement on set for movies that depict intimate scenes.

intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience.



spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up. https://t.co/bpxT2DVU1R — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 8, 2022

Many other celebrities spoke out against Bean’s harmful statement as well, including Renee Rapp and Jameela Jamil. Rapp responded via Twitter The Sex Lives of College Girls intimacy coordinator, and explaining that she wouldn’t be comfortable without her.

this is a harmful ass statement.

they’re vital to our safety.

without our intimacy coordinator I would be wildly uncomfortable.

not only does she make sure our set is safe and we are protected but she makes sure all parties are// and communicated with. https://t.co/UD3DpMQ6N6 — RMJ (@reneemjrapp) August 8, 2022

Jameela Jamil also responded, with The Good Place and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star saying, “It should only be technical. It’s like a stunt. Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope…”

Female celebrities are understandably outraged at Bean’s careless and misogynistic opinion. How privileged a man must be to think shooting intimate scenes willy-nilly is better than having an intimacy coordinator present to ensure the well-being o the cast. While it would’ve been nice to see male actors speak out, too, it seems most celebrities were women speaking from personal experience and worry about what his comment could potentially lead to.