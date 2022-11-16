Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement

Wait, is this 2016? Did the time machine work? Oh, no, it’s just history repeating itself as Donald Trump once again puts himself forward as a candidate for the Presidential election in 2024.

It feels a little less funny compared to the first time around, a time when many thought there was no way on earth he could win. Until he did. After everything he put the country through, many are vocal about his third attempt for the position including, of course, celebrities.

With thousands if not millions of followers on social media platforms such as Twitter, celeb voices are carried far and wide on the internet. With Trump’s announcement leading many to rock backward and forwards in despair as they slowly succumb to the madness that is this man once again running for office, the rich and famous are also sharing their own thoughts on Trump’s reemergence.

Bette Midler points out that the rhetoric is almost the exact same as it was six years ago, despite all we’ve been through since.

That’s #Trumpto you. He’s giving the same speech he gave in 2016. After a two year pandemic, and a million American lives lost, the rest of us have moved on. He is ossified. May he rot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 16, 2022

Watching the announcement seems to have made her a tad queasy as it progressed.

Excuse me. I’m going to be sick. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 16, 2022

Barbra Streisand believes that if allowed to move forward, he will destroy the Republican party.

Donald Trump continues to destroy the GOP from within. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 16, 2022

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain surprisingly isn’t a fan of the man after he went after her father all those years ago.

The whole vibe is giving Uncle Rico talking to Napoleon about what a great football player he used to be in high school. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 16, 2022

You’re right Tacie Thoms, blatant lying should make you disqualified, but then we wouldn’t have any politicians left.

Call me crazy… but I think blatant lying should make you disqualified to be president. — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) November 16, 2022

Jon Favreau, no the other one, as he so puts in his own Twitter title, is just baffled at how we ended up back here.

Can’t believe we’re doing this shit again — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 16, 2022

Ice T brings up the very important point that, yeah, we still haven’t seen those taxes!

Shit's crazy….. And dude STILL hasn't shown his Taxes… Wow! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 16, 2022

Whereas comedian Rosie O’Donnell wishes the “orange nazi” good luck, along with using the hashtag #byeTRUMP

Ken Jeong simply has this to say on the matter. Well put Ken Jeong.

There are going to be a lot of people enraged over the return of the blonde-haired, orange-skinned former President, and we are sure there will be some people clapping their hands in glee. It may be that he doesn’t get anywhere close to the finish line, what with all the open investigation weighing him down, but you know that just by entering he is going to cause some form of trouble, and the internet has one of its main talking points back.