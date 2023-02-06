Chaos ensues online as Beyoncé is snubbed yet again for the Album of the Year Grammy

Beyoncé’s seventh solo endeavor Renaissance quickly became one of the best-reviewed albums of 2022, and instantly became a cultural phenomenon, but that’s still not enough for the Grammys voting committee, who have once again overlooked the legendary singer for the coveted Album of the Year award at the 65th Grammy Awards.

While Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy nominations by a woman and is the most awarded singer in the history of the awards ceremony, the Album of the Year award has constantly evaded her, becoming a recurrent pop culture topic, especially on social media. In 2016, her album “Lemonade” famously lost out to Adele’s “25”, which caused an uproar online at the time.

This time, Beyoncé’s fans, fondly called the Beyhive, have gathered round once again to call out the ceremony, and shower praises on the singer.

well to paraphrase an earlier tweet … what the fuck kind of album does beyoncé have to make to win aoty — will (@ababygod) February 6, 2023

The GRAMMYs will continuously say that Beyoncé is the greatest but not great enough to win the biggest awards. With every single of her eras, Beyoncé has had to sit there and watch her white counterparts walk up on stage to get the awards everybody knows she deserved. Fck them. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) February 6, 2023





Beyoncé losing Album of The Year at the #GRAMMYs?



They continue to prove their bias towards Latino & Black people.



Wasn't it enough for Beyoncé to lose in 2016 with Lemonade?



Beyoncé continues to be boycotted, without AOTY & used as a token to disguise the Academy’s racism. pic.twitter.com/PC6RYIOe8K — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 6, 2023





i really don’t know what to say. this woman has worked her entire life, more than anyone and continues to be snubbed over and over. what more do y’all want from Beyoncé. — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 6, 2023





Renaissance has quickly become one of Beyoncé’s most revered bodies of work and is hailed by many as her most ambitious project to date. Opting for a mix of dance, disco, house, and R&B elements, the 16-track album was praised for stirring up conversations about Black and queer influences on house music in general.

if i was beyonce id never show up to another grammys like u not abt to play in my face like that repeatedly sjsjjsjs TUH — cay (@koralinadean) February 6, 2023

While the award has generally had five or six nominees, it expanded to eight in 2019, and 10 in 2022, and with the inclusion of featured artists and songwriters, many other contributors to “Renaissance” are also left out on what would have been a historic win. From Nigerian singer Tems, who featured on the track “Move” alongside Grace Jones, to Jamaican-American rapper Beam, who was featured on the track “Energy,” there are a host of musicians who are unable to add the Album of the Year Grammy to their list of achievements.

Instead, the Album of the Year award went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House, and while Beyoncé’s Renaissance may have lost out, it will continue to be heralded as an audacious and inspirational project, which has further elevated the legendary singer’s status as one of the best musicians of all time.