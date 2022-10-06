10 characters Millie Bobby Brown could play in the MCU

It has been rumored for years that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is one of the many young Hollywood stars that Marvel wants to add to their ever-expanding roster.

The 18-year-old multi-award-winning actress already has an impressive resume under her belt. Her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things earned her an Emmy award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. She has also starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and as the kid sister of the world’s most famous detective in Enola Holmes. Following the popularity of the first film, she will be reprising her role in the upcoming Netflix original, Enola Holmes 2.

It’s no surprise that rumors have surfaced that the young actress is in talks to star in one of the upcoming Marvel films. With the X-Men and the Fantastic Four joining the growing universe, there are dozens of roles she could play. Here are some of the possibilities.

Kitty Pryde

Image via Marvel Comics

She’s young, she’s cute, and she’s powerful, something of which Brown already has a wealth of experience. While Fox’s X-Men just had Kitty phasing through walls, the comics expand her power significantly, making her among the most powerful mutant in the X-Men Universe. She even has the ability to phase through the Multiverse, something even the Scarlet Witch cannot do.

Mostly known as Sprite, Ariel, or Shadowcat, Kitty has also taken on the monikers of the Red Queen and Star-Lord and has even served as the leader of the X-Men. Kitty has an extensive history in the comics, so Marvel could take the character anywhere.

Jean Grey

Image via Marvel Comics

Already well-known as one of the world’s most powerful mutants, Jean Grey was born with telepathic and telekinetic abilities that surpass most mutants. After bonding with a powerful cosmic entity, she is transformed into the Phoenix. Ultimately losing control to the Phoenix Force, she became the Dark Phoenix and obliterated billions of people in the Dark Phoenix Saga.

With the X-Men coming to the MCU, Jean Grey will definitely be a major part of the action, so the powers-that-be will be looking for a strong actress to take on the mantle.

Rogue

Image via Marvel Comics

The powerful Rogue, with the ability to absorb others’ powers, would be a great role for Brown, who would be able to show off a wide range of acting skills.

In the comics, Rogue was introduced as a villain after being recruited into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. After accidentally permanently absorbing Captain Marvel’s memories, Kree powers, and psyche, Rogue is even more powerful but also faces a split personality, with her brain holding two sets of personalities and memories. This storyline is what causes her to finally turn to Professor Xavier for help.

Mercury

Image via Marvel Comics

Cessily Kincaid is a teenage mutant with the ability to turn into liquid mercury and reshape herself at will, and her mutated form provides some resistance to magic.

In the comics, Mercury helped fight off Skrulls in the Secret Invasion comics storyline. With the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney Plus series, it would be a great way to introduce Mercury. She has not appeared in live-action before, so having Brown bring the character to life would be intriguing.

Quasar

Image via Marvel Comics

Phyla-Vell is an artificially created life derived from Mar-Vell’s DNA and takes on the names of Captain Marvel, Martyr, and Quasar. The character joined the 2008 Guardians of the Galaxy team in the comics.

Phyla’s powers include the ability to fire energy blasts, which Brown knows a thing or two about as the mega-powerful Eleven in Stranger Things.

Captain Universe

Image via Marvel Comics

Tamara Devoux is an amnesic woman who wakes from a coma to discover a sentient energy form has bonded to her. The energy was originally created when Spider-Man had a lab accident. His suit became cosmically charged, resulting in a new life form.

Captain Universe’s powers include the ability to see things on a subatomic level, energy manipulation, and extreme temperature toleration.

Gwen Stacy

Image via Marvel Comics

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man hasn’t met Gwen Stacy yet, so Brown taking the role of Peter Parker’s ill-fated love would ensure her place in Marvel history.

Gwen originally meets the web-slinger in college, so this would be a perfect time for her to enter the franchise, as Peter set off for college at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Black Cat

Image via Marvel

Felicia Hardy is Spider-Man’s sometimes love interest, sometimes enemy, and sometimes ally. After being sexually assaulted in college, Felicia learns how to fight and decides to use her new skills to follow in her father’s footsteps as a cat burglar.

While she has appeared in several Spider-Man movies, it’s normally just cameo performances. Introducing her as Spidey’s main love interest would be a great way to change the road ahead for Spider-Man.

Medusa

Image via Marvel Comics

Medusa has psychokinetic control over her hair, making it move like snakes and expand to hold people or objects in place.

The character first appeared in Fantastic Four #36, though she is better known as a member of the Inhumans. Although she appeared in the short-lived Inhumans TV show, re-introducing her character in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie would give the busy young actress time to finish all her upcoming Netflix projects.

Dark Angel

Image via Marvel Comics

Shevaun Haldane is a young woman who was given powers after the Angel of Death placed a fragment of the universe within her, turning her into Dark Angel. The character is heavily tied to Marvel’s version of Satan, Mephisto, who has been rumored to be joining the MCU for years.

In the comics, Dark Angel becomes a member of the British Intelligence Agency’s MI:13 and battles against vampires. Although Brown has a killer American accent, the actress is British, so she would be able to use her real voice in the role. With the introduction of vampires in Morbius and the upcoming Blade, it would be a great time to introduce Dark Angel, and Brown has the acting chops to take on the role of Dark Angel.