8 ways Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke can return to the MCU after ‘Secret Invasion’

Secret Invasion has a lot to answer for, but something we can be grateful about is that the otherwise underwhelming Disney Plus series gave us two exciting new additions to the MCU. Fans were overjoyed when both Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke were added to the Marvel universe, hoping for big things from both of them. While theories might’ve been way off — Clarke didn’t turn out to be Abigail Brand, for instance — thankfully the Secret Invasion finale leaves the door open for more from both of them.

As both characters — SIS chief Sonya Falsworth and Talos’ daughter G’iah — are original creations for the screen, there’s really no roadmap that we can look to when guessing how these two could return in the MCU. But, knowing what we do about the future of the franchise, as well as pulling some relevant concepts from the comics, here’s some spitballed suggestions for how Clarke and Colman could factor into the ever-growing multiverse of Marvel.

The Marvels

Image via Marvel Studios

With Secret Invasion clearly sliding into The Marvels in various ways, naturally we’re wondering if some of the characters from the recent series could show up in the Brie Larson sequel. And G’iah is clearly right at the top of the list, given that she now has an exact copy of Carol Danvers’ abilities. We’re desperate to see these two battle it out, so we can finally ascertain if G’iah really has dethroned Captain Marvel as the MCU’s new most OP character, although intel suggests we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

Armor Wars

Image via Marvel Studios

A role for Emilia Clarke and/or Olivia Colman in The Marvels does seem a tad far-fetched unfortunately, as we’ve not heard a peep about such a crossover, but if it does fail to happen then there’s always Armor Wars. Although Sonya and G’iah didn’t interact with the real Rhodey in Secret Invasion, if you think about it, the amnesiac Avenger could form a bond with G’iah as their lives have both been impacted by the Skrull invasion. Plus, Stark technology falling into the wrong hands and causing a threat to the world is just the kind of thing that would fall on Sonya’s radar.

Black Knight

Image via Marvel Studios

You gotta feel sorry for Kit Harington and Dan Whitman, a character who looked set to take the MCU by storm but is now threatening to go the way of the Dodo. In an ideal world, though, despite his Blade cameo not panning out, Black Knight would get his own solo project somewhere, preferably a Disney Plus series. If that ever does happen then we could easily see him being recruited by Sonya and perhaps forming an unlikely double act with G’iah.

Fantastic Four

Image via 20th Century Fox

There’s one school of thought about Emilia Clarke’s MCU future that suggests she’s about to become a villain. Well, this would be in keeping with the original Super-Skrull from the comics, one of the most dangerous foes of the Fantastic Four. So could G’iah return as an antagonist in the Fantastic Four reboot or perhaps a sequel? It’s harder to see how Sonya would fit in alongside her, but maybe Colman could drop by for a cameo to explain to the foursome how G’iah broke bad and now they need to stop her.

A-Force

via Marvel Studios

As I’ve previously argued, G’iah getting souped-up on the Avengers’ powers makes her a primary candidate for A-Force membership, whenever Kevin Feige finally decides to make the all-female Avengers team a thing in the MCU. Likewise, given that the predominantly male OG Avengers line-up was assembled by Nick Fury, it only makes sense that A-Force should have their own female Fury-like figure. Enter Sonya Falsworth.

Excalibur

Image via Marvel Comics

The curious thing about G’iah’s Secret Invasion transformation is that she’s actually aping an iconic member of the X-Men. Well, if that’s Marvel’s game then maybe she should go ahead and become a founding member of Excalibur. Marvel’s primary British superhero team, Captain Britain’s crew is often bolstered by numerous mutant characters. As mutants are still working their way into the MCU, G’iah would make for the perfect candidate for admission into a pre-X-Men Excalibur lineup.

MI-13

Image via Marvel Comics

Alternatively, if Marvel wants to save Excalibur for when the X-Men are around, there’s always MI-13. The British government’s spy network tasked with investigating extranormal phenomena, MI-13 is basically the U.K.’s answer to The X-Files and is crying out to be made into a Disney Plus series. As a super-powered spy, G’iah would be right at home in their ranks and Sonya Falsworth would be a natural pick to be the team’s taskmaster. Plus, Black Knight and Blade are on their roster in the comics, so the crossovers are staring us in the face.

Captain Britain

Image via Marvel Comics

Despite folks fan-casting Henry Cavill as the character for years, Marvel seems to have no interest in bringing Brian Braddock to life in the MCU. So here’s a left-field idea; what if G’iah becomes Earth-616’s answer to Captain Britain herself? Betsy Braddock, Brian’s sister who’s better known to X-Men fans as Psylocke, has become a female Captain in the comics, so the precedent has already been set. All I’m saying is, it’s about time the U.K. had its own hero in the MCU — Captain Carter doesn’t quite count — and G’iah could easily rise up as the surprise chosen one.