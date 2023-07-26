‘Secret Invasion’ finale just set up these 6 upcoming MCU movies and TV shows

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion episode six.

So, that was Secret Invasion. After six weeks of ups and downs, a lot of deaths, and a total absence of post-credits scenes, the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Disney Plus series has reached its end. Unfortunately, it probably won’t go down as one of the finest MCU television outings of the lot, but there are some upsides to what was otherwise a largely lackluster finale.

Chiefly, Secret Invasion episode six actually did a solid job of setting up a lot of plot threads that should be picked up in future projects, both on the big and small screens. Some of these we will no doubt see explored within the next year while others may take a little more time to coalesce. Nevertheless, the loaded foreshadowing and chess-piece moving the finale achieves establishes its importance to the overall MCU.

The Marvels

Naturally, it’s no surprise that Secret Invasion paved the way for The Marvels in some fashion, given that it was always positioned as both a follow-up to Captain Marvel and a prelude to the upcoming Brie Larson sequel. Seeing as she just cameod in Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers herself doesn’t drop by in this finale, but we do get a tease at the galactic political landscape that could impact on The Marvels.

Fury returns to his S.A.B.E.R. spacestation at the end of SI episode six after learning that the Kree have agreed to peace talks with the Skrulls, which a big development for the two previously warring races. It also potentially sets up the actions of Dar-Benn, the movie’s villain, who is presumably another militant Kree cult leader like Ronan before her who doesn’t agree with her people’s newfound pacifism.

Priscilla going with Fury also suggests she might appear in The Marvels, while G’iah inheriting a copy of Carol’s powers no doubt suggests a meeting between her and Carol is coming at some point.

Captain America: Brave New World

That’s how Secret Invasion establishes what’s next for the cosmic side of the MCU, but it’s also important to the Earthbound side of things too. President Ritson makes a big mistake when he kickstarts open hostilities on the Skrull population of Earth at the tail-end of the finale, thereby creating a global atmosphere of fear and violence against the aliens. Fury warns that his actions are “one-term President stuff.”

Fury knows what he’s talking about as we’re already aware who’s set to beat Ritson in the next election. Harrison Ford is taking over from the late William Hurt as the former General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Although we don’t quite know for sure if he’ll become Red Hulk or not, it has been confirmed that Ross will be occupying the White House in the film.

Honestly, we’re not expecting too much crossover with Secret Invasion in BNW, but at least viewers can now infer what happened to Ritson when we meet President Ross (probably with no explanation) in Captain America 4.

Thunderbolts

By extension, Secret Invasion also sets up Thunderbolts by sowing the seeds of President Ross. While his role in the anti-hero/villain team-up flick has yet to be 100 percent confirmed, it’s widely reported that Ford will immediately reprise his role as Ross in Thunderbolts, which is coming just a few shorts months after Cap 4‘s summer blockbuster in December 2024.

It’s too early to speculate over whether Ross will remain President in Thunderbolts, or if he’ll merely factor into the film in his Red Hulk form (sorry, Ford, your “what’s a Red Hulk?” routine ain’t fooling anyone). That said, it certainly seems like there’s a good chance Ross will turn out to be a more successful president than his immediate predecessor. Who would’ve thought Ross would be the more peaceable POTUS back in The Incredible Hulk?

Armor Wars

While it’s currently undated, don’t forget that Don Cheadle will next be back as Rhodey (the real one this time) in his very own movie, Armor Wars, which itself was initially developed as a Disney Plus series. With Skrull-Rhodey making for such a conniving, hateable villain over the past few weeks, it’s almost been tough to imagine how Marvel could completely redeem the character, but the return of Real Rhodey at the end of Secret Invasion‘s finale finds a way.

Specifically, it may just turn Rhodey’s MCU journey on its head, as theories are already abounding that Iron Man’s best pal hasn’t been himself since possibly as far back as Captain America: Civil War (and definitely Avengers: Endgame if not). In other words, there’s a very real chance Rhodey may not even know that Tony Stark is dead, so he might be dealing with a lot by the time he dons the War Machine armor again in Armor Wars.

A-Force

Now we’re getting into projects that have yet to be officially announced in any capacity, but we feel can’t be too far away, given the recent trajectory of the MCU. For starters, an A-Force movie has been one of the most forcefully campaigned-for Marvel projects ever since the women of the Avengers: Endgame cast came together to demand Kevin Feige make it a reality.

So whenever a new major female hero enters the fray, it always sets alarm bells ringing about the chances of the all-women Avengers team finally assembling. In Secret Invasion‘s finale, then, G’iah steps up as a surprise new contender for the most powerful character in the entire MCU, thanks to the Harvest making her a Super-Skrull with all of the Avengers’ powers.

We’ve already floated the notion that she could become a fourth member of the Marvels at some point in the future, and this friendship could potentially lead to the foursome joining the likes of She-Hulk, America Chavez, and others to form A-Force at some later (but hopefully not too distant) date.

Young Avengers

Now this one is a bit of a leap, but hear me out. As outlined above, Nick Fury reveals that the Kree have started peace negotiations with the Skrulls. Well, this new era of friendliness between the two former warring races may just lay the groundwork for a next-gen hero to show up who embodies the union of these species better than any other.

We’ve been banging the drum for him for a long time now, but it genuinely might be time for Hulkling to finally get his dues in the MCU. As the son of a Skrull princess and the Kree hero Mar-Vell (who is male in the comics), Teddy Kaplan is not just a Kree/Skrull hybrid but also Kree royalty. With The Marvels set to explore a likely uneasy cessation of hostilities between these peoples, Teddy would be perfect to introduce now, especially as we’ve seen so few good Kree at this point.

Plus, he’s one of the only Young Avengers members — like Kate Bishop, the Maximoff twins, and the aforementioned America — we’ve yet to meet. Just bear him in mind, is all I’m saying.

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming on Disney Plus now.