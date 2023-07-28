‘The Marvels’ touted to have much less to do with ‘Secret Invasion’ than expected

Let's face it, this is probably for the best.

Once upon a time, The Marvels would have premiered today, having come hot on the heels of Secret Invasion‘s finale. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury connects the two projects, with Secret Invasion wrapping up with him ascending to the S.A.B.E.R. space station and the events of The Marvels beginning soon afterward.

All of this has left fans wondering how interlinked Secret Invasion and The Marvels really are. Could we see the Kree/Skrull peace summit? Might Emilia Clarke’s G’iah show up with her new Carol Danvers DNA powers? Will the ongoing Skrull pogrom be a major part of the story?

Likely to the relief of many MCU fans given how disastrously Secret Invasion ended, the answer to all of the above seems to be a flat “no”. Charles Murphy (of Murphy’s Multiverse) says:

Perhaps this is for the best. We were so let down by Secret Invasion we’d rather just pretend it didn’t happen, an opinion echoed by fans who’re even suggesting Marvel Studios quickly retcon it out of existence altogether.

Secret Invasion‘s dangling plot threads will probably be picked up by Captain America: Brave New World next year. That film will see the debut of Harrison Ford as President (formerly General) Thaddeus Ross, which means that Secret Invasion‘s President Ritson will no longer be in office.

Who knows, maybe Ritson kicking off a global genocide that resulted in the British Prime Minister being assassinated outside 10 Downing Street wasn’t great for poll numbers.

We’ll find out for certain when The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.