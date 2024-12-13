Chase Stokes gets thirsty over ‘hot’ girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini whose tailored winter wardrobe is total fashion goals

Kelsea Ballerini recently decided to share a photo dump from her travels to London, England, where she soaked up the many sights the cosmopolitan city has to offer. Her post also had a distinctly Christmas vibe as she shared pictures of fairy lights, holiday decorations, and a glimpse into her time with loved ones, including her boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Ballerini’s post gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers a better look into her life and what she’s been up to recently. Still, it also spotlights her winter wardrobe, including a two-piece knitted sweater and skirt, athleisure (her black leggings, sneakers, and black leather jacket is a winning combo), and some of the cutest outerwear we have ever seen. From oversized jackets, tailored blazers to pull an otherwise simple outfit together, and fuzzy, chunky knits, her outfits serve as some of our favorite cold weather inspiration because they are simple, practical, and timeless.

Kelsea Ballerini slays with her winter fashion

We are not the only ones impressed with the “Cowboys Cry Too” singer’s outfit choices and her post’s comments reflect this. “Butttt can I please have all the fit deets?! I need it all,” a fan wrote. “Okay but where are the black pants in the 11th slide from?” another shared. Other wardrobe-related comments include “the little black dress on the first slide,” “You look amazing Everytime and put on a fantastic show so keep it up girl you got this,” and “LOVE those sneakers, entire outfit actually!”

Stokes, who also appeared in the photos (although the images that included him were either half cut off or blurry), supported Ballerini by posting a simple message: “You’re hot.” Not really a man of many words, but he is right about one thing: the singer is bringing the heat despite the cold weather!

Ballerini’s career is reaching new heights, and with her newfound level of stardom, the pressure to look and dress a certain way is there, but the star has repeatedly proven that she understands style and how to make a statement. Her red carpet looks are always flawless. “I love playing with fashion and finding a duality between what I get to wear on the carpet and what tells the story best for the performance,” she told Elle in May 2024.

Her off-duty wardrobe is also the stuff of fashion dreams! It has perhaps been a work in progress since she was young, playing dress up with her mama’s wardrobe. In an interview with Fashionista, Ballerini shared this story and how it started her fashion exploration. “I was too young to understand what fashion was, but I’ve just always been really drawn to any form of self-expression — whether it be music, songwriting, hair, makeup or the way you dress,” she said.

We wouldn’t necessarily say she’s a risk taker, but she’s certainly not boring either, and her clothes have evolved to better represent who she is. “I feel comfortable enough in myself to explore different looks and fall in love with my body a little bit more,” Ballerini told Fashionista. “Learning to accept myself and learn the parts of my body that I like has been a really big part of my style evolution. Now I can be like, ‘I am digging my legs this week, let’s show ’em off.’ It’s all part of growing up and leaning into my womanhood.” We are just happy to be able to see it!

