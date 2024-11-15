‘We done playin’: Kelsea Ballerini is a dog-spooning cuddle monster as she enters her ‘ruthless era’

By all accounts, it’s been a really great year for Kelsea Ballerini both on a personal level (her relationship with actor Chase Stokes appears to be going well) and on a professional one as she recently celebrated a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her track “Cowboys Cry Too” with Noah Kahan. The singer decided to give us a glimpse into the recent happenings of her life — and fans have thoughts!

Recommended Videos

Ballerini posted a collection of photos on Instagram for her 4.2 million followers. The pictures show behind-the-scenes looks at her preparing for her concert and looking absolutely gorgeous as she dazzles in a gold dress, and on the opposite end of the scale, we see her chilling at home in her comfy pants with her beloved pups.

The pictures show us two very different versions of the star: one who is a performer and the other is a regular human in desperate need of downtime. We love seeing her in oversized hoodies, stretchy loungewear, and a camouflage cap because it reminds us that it’s totally normal not always to look done-up, and it’s time more celebrities normalized the beauty of casualwear.

“Back in my dog mom soft pants era but genuinely hope you’re still finding and hearing Patterns,” she wrote in the caption. “Sending everyone a hug…let’s collectively put up our trees obscenely early and vibe yeah?” Fans have praised the singer for her post with reactions including, “Forever and always the best photo dumps on the gram!” “The gold dress gives hannah Montana vibes in the best way,” and “Looks like you’ve been having lots of fun!” There have also been comments about how it is Ballerini’s time to shine and that she deserves a Grammy!

Did Kelsea Ballerini make a sneaky political statement in her recent photo dump?

We also happened to spot something else hidden amongst the pictures. A quote that reads, “I am simultaneously in the softest and most ruthless era I’ve ever been in. We done playin’.” Ballerini offered no more insight into her words (or if she saw the quote somewhere and was inspired), but it’s certainly given fans something to ponder. Could it be a political statement following the 2024 election results, in which Donald Trump emerged victorious (a decision that has left many feeling angry, discouraged, and even devastated), or is she referring to the future of her music? Without Ballerini making a statement, we have nothing but speculation to go on here, but it would not be the first time the singer has spoken about politics.

Just four years ago, in 2020, she revealed this was her first time voting. She posted a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt stating, “Cool Girls Vote,” and encouraged the public to make a change by voting. In her caption from the time, she claimed she was “not proud” of waiting so long before voting, but her “naivety” had sheltered her. “As I’ve listened and learned, I’ve realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves … but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations,” she said.

The entertainer discussed the political climate and the importance of standing up for your beliefs. To conclude, she wrote, “Left the polls feeling really empowered by exercising my right and showing up for what I believe in and the change I want to see. I encourage everyone to do the same.” This is a reminder that remains true four years later because the only way you can contribute to change is by being a part of it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy