Child Protective Services, a hospitalization, and angry Offset posts: What happened to Cardi B?

Cardi B unloaded on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, in a series of since-deleted X posts the same day she opened up in an Instagram Live about how Child Protective Services visited her home, the result of someone calling the agency on her family as a prank.

Cardi and the Migos rapper met in 2016 and married one year later. Since then, Cardi has often updated her fans about their on-again-off-again relationship status, including infidelity allegations. The couple, who have three children together, filed for divorce in 2020 but reconciled. They filed for divorce a second time in Aug. 2024, just a few months before Cardi’s recent posts.

“I wish the worst on this man”

via Cardi B/X

It’s unclear what caused Cardi to unleash a stream of angry posts aimed at her estranged husband on the evening of Oct. 22, and she never mentioned Offset by name. But in one post, Cardi wrote, “Bro, I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody soooo much and these b****es be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is [too] heavy !!”

via Cardi B/X

A fan then told her to stop disparaging the father of her child, and in a comment, Cardi added, “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty a**, narcissistic piece of s**t. And his family and his friends never check him. That’s why he’s always going to be a piece of s**t of a person.”

via Cardi B/X

And responding to another comment, questioning whether Cardi still loves Offset, Cardi added, “No I don’t I want him to get hit by a f**in’ truck. He really is just a dark cloud on anybody’s life he enters.”

The name of the couple’s third child, a daughter born in September, has not been announced, and Cardi said she was pregnant shortly after Cardi and Offset filed for divorce. Her recent X outburst contrasts with her statements in an X Spaces update, when she said, referring to Set, “I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f–king, no flirting … I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f–k with each other, they just there for me and my sister,” Billboard reported.

After being accused of Cheating by Offset Cardi B post a new instagram story 😂🔥!



—“She cheat, I Cheat we even.. like” pic.twitter.com/jSZQhY3p8Z — Saint (@spin4saint) September 26, 2024 via spin4saint/X

But also back in August, Offset accused Cardi of cheating while she was pregnant with their third child. That set off a series of social media posts and live streams from both musicians. On IG, Cardi said, “Yo, when I tell you the narcissism is at an all time high. And you know what’s so crazy? I really be feeling like when people be saying like narcissist, narcissist, narcissist and everything I’ll be like, ‘Do y’all even know what that word means?’ But now I really do see what a f**ing narcissist.”

Who called CPS?

Cardi B went on Instagram live lastnight upset after somebody anonymously called Child Protective Services on her pic.twitter.com/J84uBjYnPT — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) October 22, 2024 via Victor Baez/X

Earlier the same day Cardi B shared those X posts, she opened up on Instagram Live about CPS visiting her home over an anonymous report she was abusing her three children. Cardi said, “I swear to you I’m gonna get to the bottom of it. For you motherf***ers to do a little prank call with Child Protective Services to come to my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten.”

She added, “Are you f**king dumb? This is when the pranks start getting too far — when you a***s think it’s funny.” But when fans later asked on X if Offset could have made the CPS post, Cardi wrote the following,

They were called on both of us — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024 via Cardi B, RedBarrz/X

That’s not wat happened that got nothing do wit him — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024 via grandekordei, Cardi B/X

Cardi shared the CPS update from a hospital bed but did not say why she was there. In August, while pregnant with her third child, Cardi said on X Spaces she tore a ligament in her pelvis in an accidental fall and spent three days in the hospital, according to The Cut. Cardi’s more recent hospitalization could relate to that injury.

