Chris Evans proves he’s a man of the people by obsessing over adorable animal videos

Chris Evans isn’t all just Captain America and Buzz Lightyear. He’s very much human with a heart and he shows it off with a video he just reposted on Twitter.

The superhero shared the video of a baby chimp that needed some extra medical attention at the Sedgwick County Zoo, meaning its mother had to go through several long days of being without her newborn. He lets all his fans know that he didn’t just watch the video once and like it, but he watched it 100 times, as people tend to do when they’re watching an adorable animal video.

I’ve watched this 100 times https://t.co/oXh8FFZl5G — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 18, 2022

The way the mother scoops up the baby and holds it tight is raw emotion that shows how much humans and animals are alike. They have love and compassion just like people do and they know how to show it. It’s just not common that these special moments get caught on camera.

The video caught many of Evans’ fans by surprise and got them right in their feels. Is that still something people say or is it outdated?

I’M NOT CRYING. YOU’RE CRYING. — Tabitha Lyons (@Artyfakes) November 18, 2022

Then, KAKE News came through with a better picture of the baby. As if the video isn’t enough to tug on a person’s heartstrings, the picture just might do it. A closeup of a chimp will put a smile on anyone’s face any day.

There are some who don’t only have love for the video but are amazed that the mother’s reaction was so honest and pure. She couldn’t contain herself as soon as her child started moving. The rush to touch and hold her baby even makes the person holding the camera shed a tear or two. It’s real!

The way she reached for her baby!!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Happy New Jack (@jackiesampieri) November 18, 2022

There are only so many times I can watch this. But the first time…made my eyes watery. As a Mom, you FEEL what she’s going through. Wiping her tears, the whimper when she realized her baby is alive. Very, very touching. — 🎬 Susan | Actor (@snwilson09) November 18, 2022

Evans’ fans are liking the video and the actor who shared it. The Sedgwick County Zoo might have saved a baby’s life, but it was Captain America who brought the video to the masses.

That’s my captain! — S Ξ T H (@djsethduncan) November 18, 2022

Of course, there was a time before Captain America when Chris Evans played other roles like Not Another Teen Movie, and The Nanny Diaries. When you’re not busy watching the video 100 times, catch him in Pain Hustlers, Ghosted, and Red One all slated to come out next year.