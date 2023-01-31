Chris Hemsworth demands recognition for his ‘record-breaking’ cliff-diving efforts

Chris Hemsworth is quite the daredevil who is willing to do just about anything, from crane walking to surfing, and rounding off his day with a nice rope climb. His latest venture was a cliff-diving exploit that might just be a world record if Guinness World Records would get off their duffs to document it.

Just last year, Hemsworth went on a journey in the six-episode series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, in which he was put in some extreme situations, from learning about how to deal with stress and shock to learning about strength and memory. But the show took an unexpected twist when he learned he had a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. Of course, genuine concern started pouring in for the actor from his millions of fans, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to let it get to him.

Living his best life, he’s filling it with great memories and one of those was his recent extreme cliff-diving adventure. Guinness World Records has it set by the Swiss athlete Laso Schaller who made a 58.8-meter jump on August 4, 2015, off the Cascata del Salto in Maggia, Switzerland. Hemsworth’s jump comes close. If not, it should be listed as a strong second.

Someone call Redbull! I’m pretty sure I just broke the record for highest cliff dive. pic.twitter.com/i1sSuIGstX — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 30, 2023

Fans are quick to remember and go through the archives to pull up events from the past. Hemsworth may have forgotten about this cliff-diving adventure.

Imagine the courage he had to muster just to be able to give it a try. It’s beyond belief.

It was very dangerous of him, reckless to say the least. He has a perfectly good acting career to fall back on, but he’s out here risking his life cliff-diving and trying to break records.

So, it’s not a world record. That doesn’t matter. He’s official now and there just might be an organization he can join where he can hang with his fellow cliff-divers.