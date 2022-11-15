Chris Hemsworth humbly commends his co-star’s sexiest accomplishment yet

Some may remember the quippy exchange between Steve Rogers and Thor during Avengers: Infinity War‘s ultimate showdown on Wakandan soil, in which the two heroes note the characteristics that they adopted from each other; Thor with his Steve-esque haircut, and Steve with his Thor-esque beard.

Four years on, and it looks like Steve ultimately won the trade, with the talent behind the MCU‘s Captain America, Chris Evans, having been named 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, but Chris Hemsworth, who plays the MCU’s Thor, could only praise his Marvel cohort for the accomplishment, gracefully doing so during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Indeed, the god of thunder had no trouble admitting that Evans is a sexy man; although it probably helps that Hemsworth has long since beaten him to the punch when it comes to such honors, with the Australian actor having been named Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014.

Then again, Hemsworth won the distinction at age 31, while Evans has claimed it at 41, and perhaps it’s an accomplishment that becomes all the more impressive with age. Evans pulled off the extra impressive feat, too, of acquiring such a distinction directly after sporting that monstrosity of a mustache in The Gray Man, which is perhaps his least-sexy accomplishment.

Image via Netflix

Regardless of who is, was, and will be the Sexiest Man Alive under whatever circumstances, it’s always nice to see an MCU veteran support another MCU veteran, especially in this wholesome “passing of the torch,” as Hemsworth put it.