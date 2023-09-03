Chris Rock walks 5 miles and hitches a ride to escape Burning Man, despite rumors of the Ebola virus as a surprise headliner

He was so desperate to flee you'd have thought Will Smith was there.

Just when you thought the world couldn’t possibly get any stranger, the Burning Man festival has been placed on lockdown with nobody allowed to enter or leave after inclement weather turned the entire event in a sludgy pool of knee-deep mud. Of course, celebrities can always find a way to flee, but Chris Rock achieved it in the most unexpected of fashions.

In another sentence that sounds ridiculous when you see it, the actor and comedian ended up walking for five miles through the goop with Diplo of all people, before they ended up hitching a ride with a fellow festival-goer in their pickup truck that managed to make it through the increasingly treacherous terrain in a mad dash for safety.

just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6 — diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023

If you thought today’s edition of “things you never thought you’d hear” was over, then think again after rumors began spreading on social media that Burning Man was also the subject of an Ebola virus outbreak, which would have made for quite the surprise headliner all things considered.

It’s a hoax, of course, but that hasn’t stopped internet users from claiming the CDC is ready to quarantine the entire area in an effort to prevent a national catastrophe. Chris Rock, Diplo, Burning Man, and Ebola; what more could anybody ask for in terms of completely unexpected words to string together that would have sounded preposterously far-fetched as recently as 24 hours ago?

Quarantining and cordoning off a massive stretch of land due to a virus? That sounds an awful lot like I Am Legend, but you’d suspect that won’t be on Rock’s watch-list anytime soon.