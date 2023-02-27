Citizens of Pawnee, the SAG Awards have bought us somewhat of a ‘Parks and Recreation’ reunion

Parks and Recreation fans will be overjoyed to see mother figure and daughter figure Leslie Knope a.k.a Amy Poehler and April Ludgate a.k.a Aubrey Plaza, reunited on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards. The two actresses are currently attending the event in Los Angeles and both presented an award together earlier tonight.

Plaza has had a tremendous year both with her role in the critically lauded White Lotus and also starring as the lead in the film, Emily the Criminal. Both have earned her no small amount of recognition and she has been nominated for awards for her portrayal in both projects, including a Golden Globe nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for White Lotus. Tonight, Plaza is nominated, along with the rest of the White Lotus cast, for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

She dazzled on the red carpet in a gold sequined halter neck dress that showed off a considerable amount of her torso, her high-heeled sandals were also gold and could be seen thanks to the thigh-high split at the front of the dress. She complimented this with her now back-to-brown hair blown out into vintage waves and a bronze make-up look to pull together the whole golden goddess theme.

Poehler is also no stranger to award ceremonies having hosted the Golden Globes with comedy partner Tina Fey between 2013-2015. The actress wore a classic black sleeveless dress that featured an asymmetrical bodice to add a modern touch and wore her blonde bob lightly tousled with slightly more neutral makeup.

It’s great to see the former co-stars together, considering that Parks and Recreation was the show that threw both of them into the limelight. It’s no wonder then that they presented the Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series which was won by Jean Smart for her role in Hacks.