‘Clout chaser’: Barry Keoghan offered salvation from cheating Sabrina Carpenter accusations but not everyone is ready to forgive

The woman who was widely speculated to be the reason for Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s split has spoken out, after rumors that she was the Saltburn actor’s mistress.

For context, Keoghan and Carpenter last week called it quits after a year of dating, with sources saying at the time that the break up was driven by both parties’ desire to focus on their careers. However, the source of the split was called into question when popular gossip page DeuxMoi shared a blind item alleging that the Irish actor had been unfaithful to the pop star.

Speculators connected the details of the mistress in that post — including that she was blonde and “big on TikTok” — to Breckie Hill, a Los Angeles influencer whom many presumed was seeing Keoghan behind Carpenter’s back. Hill seemed to confirm the rumors when she reshared videos on TikTok that speculated about her involvement in the breakup, but she has since denied the allegations that she was the actor’s mistress.

Taking to TikTok, the influencer shared a video outright confirming she “did not get with Barry” and claiming she only reshared posts about her supposed relationship with the actor because she “thought it was so ridiculous.” Hill, who said she had recently gotten out of hospital following a skiing accident, went on the claim that she had “never even encountered [Keoghan] in my life” and had only ever “seen him on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.”

The influencer then questioned “why in the world” she would be “reposting about it” if she actually was Keoghan’s mistress, before declaring her firm stance against cheating. “Coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain, ever,” she said. Hill concluded the video by saying “how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina” and confirming how “that would just never happen.”

Hill’s response video caught the ire of some social media users, with many still questioning “why she reposted those videos” and criticizing her for “clout chasing” by “help[ing] spread a rumor that she now claims to be untrue.” While Hill has taken to social media amid the fallout from the breakup, Keoghan has done the opposite. The actor recently deactivated his Instagram account (but not before sharing a few post-split thirst traps) and shared a statement on X explaining his decision to step back from social media.

Keoghan described much of the chatter about his split from Carpenter as “absolute lies, hatred [and] disgusting commentary,” adding that members of his family, including his son, grandmother and mother, had been “dragged into it also.” He concluded the lengthy message by calling for “respect for all.” For her part, Carpenter has yet to publicly address the breakup but has kept busy with the release of her Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, as well as her ongoing tour in support of her hit album, Short ‘N Sweet.

Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship was the subject of multiple headlines this year, from the latter’s appearance in Carpenter’s music video for the song “Please Please Please” to the cryptic TikTok videos shared by the pop star. The pair also appeared together at the Met Gala, and sometimes spoke of their relationship to the media.

