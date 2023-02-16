Crunchy Black frames Takeoff’s too-short life as a cautionary tale

The tragic slaying of rapper Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball last year sent shockwaves online after news outlets reported that the 28-year-old was an innocent bystander when a dice game that his uncle and Migos group member Quavious “Quavo” Marshall allegedly participated in led to a shooting.

As previously reported on We Got This Covered, the incident occurred on Nov. 1 outside of a Houston bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, around 2:30 a.m. after an alleged argument broke out following the dice game. That heated dispute ended with an unidentified individual shooting into the crowd and hitting Ball several times, killing the emcee instantly.

Since then, a man named Patrick Clark has been arrested as a lead suspect in the case.

On Feb. 15, during an interview with VLAD TV, rapper Darnell “Crunchy Black” Carlton shared his thoughts regarding the shooting. While mentioning why he feels young people, especially those successful within the entertainment industry, are stupid when it comes to “dice games,” the 48-year-old said,

“I always thought they were stupid because anytime we did shows or I mean like tours and we are on tour with a bunch of other rappers they always used to be like that shooting dice and s–t. Where I’m from, you know I wasn’t considered to be no dope dude. I was considered as the robber. To be able to catch these n–s slipping every time and bang their head. But I wouldn’t do no gambling, I think these young n–s just take a little s–t too far when they gamble their money with another rapper. It’s been a lot of s–t went on. Some s–t we haven’t heard out in the public but I done heard some s–t.”

Later, Carlton shared the extreme measures individuals would take while playing a dice game. The list included robbery and physically fighting one another. Toward the end of his remarks, Carlton called people who participate in dice games especially being aware of the potential dangers it brings, “crazy as hell.”

At the time this article is being written, details regarding Takeoff’s case have yet to be released to the general public, including when Clark’s trial will start.