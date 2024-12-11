Cynthia Erivo responds to the ‘Wicked’ rumors about her and Ariana reprising their roles on Broadway

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were beyond magical in the film adaptation of Wicked and no one could blame fans for hoping they’ll one day have the chance to see them sing “Defying Gravity” on Broadway. But could that dream really come true?

In an interview with Deadline, Erivo said matter-of-factly, “That’s not going to happen.” She explained, “Neither one of us has time.” For one thing, the stars are gearing up to promote Wicked: Part Two, which will be released on Nov. 21 2025.

Cynthia Erivo confirms she and Ariana Grande will not star in a limited-season Broadway production of ‘Wicked’ next year:



Erivo said that playing Elphaba on Broadway “would feel a little bit selfish” and “there are other ladies who need the chance. We’ve had our chance.”

Everyone would jump at the opportunity to see Erivo and Grande in a Broadway production of Wicked (and hardly any amount of money would stand in people’s), but it’s sweet and compassionate to say that other singers should have the opportunity to take on these iconic characters. There are definitely more than a few people waiting for their big break, especially since Wicked has so many fans. Even Grande’s Nonna couldn’t get enough of the movie!

Sure, some actors might claim they can sing and agree to star in the film adaptation of a classic musical without much thought. They see the role as an opportunity to win an award and get more attention. That’s not what happened with Erivo and Grande. They’re both overwhelmingly talented singers who have respect for the original Broadway show and have talked about it often. Grande has never forgotten being 10 years old and enjoying the production. She told Deadline, “I got to see the original Broadway cast. I just remember my life changing and knowing my life in two chapters: before seeing Wicked and after seeing Wicked.” Erivo shared that she saw the show on her 25th birthday and related to the message: “I saw myself, I recognized this woman who didn’t feel like she was the same as everyone.”

It’s hard to overstate the work the cast and crew of Wicked put into the two movies. Director Jon Chu told The Hollywood Reporter that they filmed parts one and two one after the other. He said, “We shot both movies over 160 days and got stopped 10 days before finishing” due to the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes. You can see the love the cast members have for the material in every scene, that’s for sure. If anyone could handle that intense work schedule and then play the same character on Broadway, it would be Erivo and Grande. But, as sad as it is for fans to hear, it makes sense that they wouldn’t have room in their packed schedules to do so. The good news is there is still a part two to obsess over (even if it feels like it’ll take forever to get here).

If you want to check out Wicked on tour, you can get tickets for several 2025 performances. If you live in or near Milwaukee, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Salt Lake City, and San Diego, among a few other places, you’re in luck. And, of course, the wonderful moviegoing experience isn’t over yet! Although no one would complain if Erivo and Grande played Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway, it’s time to let that magical idea go. At least fans can see the movie a few more times in theaters… and then buy it once it’s available and watch it at home. Is a once-a-day viewing too much?

